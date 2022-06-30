Evening Reading - June 30, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Stuntfest - World Tour confirmed for PC launch in 2022
- Newer Steam Decks may be shipping with slower SSDs
- Squad's 50v50 tactical FPS action has moved over 3 million copies
- Grayscale sues SEC over spot price Bitcoin ETF rejection
- Stranger of Paradise Trials of the Dragon King DLC announced for July 2022
- Lost Ark Wrath of the Covetous Legion release notes add new raids
- GTA+ July 2022 benefits include Diamond Casino penthouse & amenities
- Destiny 2 Gjallarhorn Nerf Blaster pre-order & price guide
- New Skate trailer shows 'Pre-Pre-Alpha' gameplay
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Andrew Callaghan on Hot Ones
Easily the best episode of the show in a while. Be sure to check out Channel 5 if you haven't!
Ant-Man discusses the Thanos fan theory
I sat down to dinner at Disney Wish’s Marvel-themed restaurant and the VERY FIRST THING THAT HAPPENS is Ant-Man explaining why he couldn’t explode Thanos by climbing inside his butt.— 🍓✨ carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) June 30, 2022
This is the best thing Disney has ever done, 100000/10 pic.twitter.com/XOS1S0v6m9
I really wanted to hear that explanation
New Soup!
cookin up something good pic.twitter.com/E1KTdkrrfd— Matt Ley (@Thelaserbearguy) June 29, 2022
Now I want a Mario cooking sim.
Dad thinking smarter, not harder
Dad went galaxy-brain pic.twitter.com/aQ4aWGZFjM— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 30, 2022
I'll have to keep this one in mind if I ever have kiddos of my own.
Spotify will tell you what song would save you from Vecna
wanna know what songs would save YOU from vecna? head to your Upside Down Playlist on @Spotify to find out— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 29, 2022
🎧 the first Song on the list = your savior song 🎧
[https://t.co/rZ10wCJ6tA] pic.twitter.com/N3KOU3ohSK
You'll be running up that hill in no time!
Where are the curved lines?
Find the curved lines pic.twitter.com/jrHxnHt3Ri— Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) June 30, 2022
A fun little optical illusion for your Thursday evening.
Fred Van Fleet doesn't give a damn
Fred Vanvleet crossed up a little kid and posted it on IG 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/otYTRPwaa5— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 30, 2022
Honestly, I respect it.
Kevin Durant requests a trade
Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022
Welp, looks like KD is on the move again!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
