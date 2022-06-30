Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - June 30, 2022

Happy Thursday night, let's close out the day with some Evening Reading!
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Andrew Callaghan on Hot Ones

Easily the best episode of the show in a while. Be sure to check out Channel 5 if you haven't!

Ant-Man discusses the Thanos fan theory

I really wanted to hear that explanation 

New Soup!

Now I want a Mario cooking sim.

Dad thinking smarter, not harder

I'll have to keep this one in mind if I ever have kiddos of my own.

Spotify will tell you what song would save you from Vecna

You'll be running up that hill in no time!

Where are the curved lines?

A fun little optical illusion for your Thursday evening.

Fred Van Fleet doesn't give a damn

Honestly, I respect it.

Kevin Durant requests a trade

Welp, looks like KD is on the move again!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Leia wants you to vote for her on Shackpets!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola