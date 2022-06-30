Evening Reading - June 30, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Andrew Callaghan on Hot Ones

Easily the best episode of the show in a while. Be sure to check out Channel 5 if you haven't!

Ant-Man discusses the Thanos fan theory

I sat down to dinner at Disney Wish’s Marvel-themed restaurant and the VERY FIRST THING THAT HAPPENS is Ant-Man explaining why he couldn’t explode Thanos by climbing inside his butt.



This is the best thing Disney has ever done, 100000/10 pic.twitter.com/XOS1S0v6m9 — 🍓✨ carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) June 30, 2022

I really wanted to hear that explanation

New Soup!

cookin up something good pic.twitter.com/E1KTdkrrfd — Matt Ley (@Thelaserbearguy) June 29, 2022

Now I want a Mario cooking sim.

Dad thinking smarter, not harder

I'll have to keep this one in mind if I ever have kiddos of my own.

Spotify will tell you what song would save you from Vecna

wanna know what songs would save YOU from vecna? head to your Upside Down Playlist on @Spotify to find out

🎧 the first Song on the list = your savior song 🎧



[https://t.co/rZ10wCJ6tA] pic.twitter.com/N3KOU3ohSK — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 29, 2022

You'll be running up that hill in no time!

Where are the curved lines?

Find the curved lines pic.twitter.com/jrHxnHt3Ri — Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) June 30, 2022

A fun little optical illusion for your Thursday evening.

Fred Van Fleet doesn't give a damn

Fred Vanvleet crossed up a little kid and posted it on IG 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/otYTRPwaa5 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 30, 2022

Honestly, I respect it.

Kevin Durant requests a trade

Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Welp, looks like KD is on the move again!

