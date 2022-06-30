Destiny 2 Gjallarhorn Nerf Blaster pre-order & price guide Here's how you can get the jump on pre-ordering your own Nerf Gjallarhorn Blaster from Bungie.

Few weapons are as iconic to the Destiny franchise as Gjallarhorn, so it comes as no surprise that Guardians across the globe are looking to get their hands on the Nerf LMTD Destiny Gjallarhorn Blaster. In this guide, we’ll provide you with the information you need to pre-order your own Gjallarhorn, and how much Glimmer you can expect to spend. Just kidding, your Glimmer is worthless here, you need that real-world cash if you want to start slinging your own Wolfpack rounds.

Pre-order the Gjallarhorn Nerf Blaster

To pre-order the Gjallarhorn Nerf Blaster from the Bungie store, players must first obtain Gjallarhorn in the actual Destiny 2 game. This is done through the 30th Anniversary pack that was released in December 2021. Unlocking Gjallarhorn is not a quick task in Destiny 2, but our guide will take you through it step-by-step.

If you own Gjallarhorn, you’ll need to sign into the Bungie store using your Bungie account. If you don’t have one (you really should if you play Destiny 2), create one. If you have not already done so, make sure you verify your email and opt into Bungie marketing emails so you can participate in Bungie rewards.

Once that’s taken care of, you’ll need to wait until July 7, 2022, at 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT to place a pre-order for the Nerf LMTD Destiny Gjallarhorn Blaster. If you’re concerned that you’ll forget, there’s a handy option at the bottom of the page to be notified when the item is in stock. However, we’d highly suggest you set a reminder on your phone and get logged in and ready to buy right as pre-orders open on July 7. It’s also worth noting that the pre-order window will close on July 21, 2022, at 11:59 p.m PDT, which converts to July 22, 2022, at 2:59 a.m. EDT. Once that window is gone, anyone can purchase their own Nerf Gjallarhorn so long as it’s in stock.

How much will a Nerf version of Gjallarhorn cost? Gjallarhorn is going to sell for $185 USD, but that’s going to fluctuate depending on your country’s currency and the current conversion for that currency to USD. You can do the math yourself using Google’s currency converter tool, which should give you accurate-ish readings, but they do change as exchange rates fluctuate, so what you see today may not be the same as what you see during the pre-order window.

The Nerf LMTD Destiny Gjallarhorn Blaster will only be available in the following countries and regions:

United States

Canada

Australia

European Union

United Kingdom regions

Now that you know how to pre-order the Nerf LMTD Destiny Gjallarhorn Blaster, hop back into your favorite Guardian armor, and check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide.