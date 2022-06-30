GTA+ July 2022 benefits include Diamond Casino penthouse & amenities Grand Theft Auto Online players with GTA+ subscriptions can also claim a free Ocelot Locus sports car in July.

Grand Theft Auto Online is still going strong and Rockstar continues to roll out GTA+ rewards for those who subscribe to the monthly bonus program. The latest batch of GTA+ benefits has been announced for July and it includes a lot of goodies at the Diamond Casino & Resort, a free high-performance sports car, and plenty of other rewards. We’ve got the full details here on bonuses and amenities for GTA+ in July 2022.

Rockstar announced the new benefits for GTA+ in July 2022 via a Rockstar Wire post on June 30, 2022. From now until July 18, 2022, players with GTA+ subscriptions can take part in the new batch of benefits. They include the Crash Pad Penthouse property at the Diamond Casino & Resort, which includes VIP access to valet services at the Casino, champagne, limousine and aircraft concierge, and more. You can also speak with head of operations Agatha Baker for access to exclusive co-op missions to help stop a hostile takeover of Diamond Casino by a ruthless old money family, the Duggans.

July 2022's GTA+ benefits include a bunch of Diamond Casino property and bonuses, as well as the Ocelot Locust sports car. [Image via Rockstar]

That’s not all that’s included in GTA+’s July 2022 benefits. Players can also claim a free Ocelot Locus sports car from Legendary Motorsport. This open top racer features some incredible performance at the risk of safety, making no compromises about putting power and speed over all else.

Finally, players can enjoy the usual extra $500,000 GTA$ in their Maze Bank account and a number of further bonuses such as discounts on Lester and Support Crew in the Diamond Casino Heist, guaranteed diamonds from the heist, exclusive cosmetics, and much more.

With these benefits available until July 18, GTA+ subscribers will want to get in and claim their benefits while they can. Stay tuned for more Grand Theft Auto Online and GTA5 coverage right here at Shacknews.