Lost Ark Wrath of the Covetous Legion release notes add new raids Smilegate Entertainment has released the latest batch of Lost Ark content.

Lost Ark continues to be one of the most popular MMOs on the market. Getting an NA and EU release earlier this year, developer Smilegate Entertainment has been adding new content to keep players occupied on their journey through Arkesia. The game has just gotten the Covetous Legion update, which adds heaps of new content as well as some general fixes. Let’s take a look.

Lost Ark Wrath of the Covetous Legion release notes

Here are the release notes for Lost Ark’s Wrath of the Covetous Legion update, as shared by Smilegate.

General & QOL Updates

Added Stronghold Research that improves alternate characters’ honing rates on their journey to Item Level 1415. This can be researched at Item Level 1460.

Added a CAPTCHA system as an ongoing bot prevention measure. Sometimes when entering a new zone, you may be asked to submit a text CAPTCHA response within several minutes.

Refreshed the daily log-in reward track.

Added new settings to change the Damage font size.

Chest contents can now be sorted in alphabetical order.

Added preventions to limit gold-seller activity. New store purchases will now have a 3 day waiting period before they can be traded or transferred out of the buyer’s account via mailing, trading, gifting, or selling on the Auction House.

Updated some localization text and in-game terminology. For example, Tier 3 honing stones have changed from Guardian Stone Crystals to Crystallized Guardian Stones.

Store Updates

Two new cosmetic collections and new pets arrive in the store. There are also new Growth Support Packs and new item bundles in the in-game store packaging some existing items, such as Una’s completion tickets and card packs.

Growth Support Packs

Each pack can be purchased once per roster.

Growth Support Pack - available in exchange for 500 Royal Crystals. Contains:

Destruction Stone Selection Pouch x5 - allowing one of these options to be selected from each chest:

Tier 1 - Destruction Stone Fragment (Bound) x1000 Tier 2 - Destruction Stone (Bound) x1000 Tier 3 - Crystallized Destruction Stone (Bound) x200

Guardian Stone Selection Pouch x12 - allowing one of these options to be selected from each chest:

Tier 1 - Guardian Stone Fragment (Bound) x1000 Tier 2 - Guardian Stone (Bound) x1000 Tier 3 - Crystallized Guardian Stone (Bound) x200

Honing Shard Selection Chest x10 - allowing one of these options to be selected from each chest:

Tier 1 - Harmony Shard Pouch x3 (Bound) (L) (each contains 1,500 Shards) Tier 2 - Life Shard Pouch x3 (Bound) (L) (each contains 1,500 Shards) Tier 3 - Honor Shard Pouch x1 (Bound) (L) (each contains 1,500 Honor Shards)



Punika Growth Support Pack - available in exchange for 1,000 Royal Crystals. Contains:

T3 Leapstone Selection Chest I x2 - allows one option to be selected from the chest:

Honor Leapstones (Bound) x125 Great Honor Leapstones (Bound) x25

Ancient Platinum Coin x10 (each coin can be used to obtain 20,000 Silver)

T3 Fusion Material Selection Chest I - allows one option to be selected from the chest:

Simple Oreha Fusion Material (Bound) x60 Basic Oreha Fusion Material (Bound) x50

A Crystallized Destruction Stone Pouch (contains 1,000 Bound Crystallized Destruction Stones)

Crystallized Guardian Stone Pouch x3 (each contains 1,000 Bound Crystallized Guardian Stones)

Honor Shard Pouch (L) (Bound) x10 (each contains 1,500 Honor Shards)

Notable Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing some two-tone hair/beard styles to render incorrectly.

Fixed an issue causing some tattoos to be mirrored on the characters face.

Fixed an issue causing the attack type of the Deathblade's Earth Cleaver ability to display incorrectly in the Skills menu.

Fixed a rare issue where fewer enemies were spawned than needed to complete the “Shandi's Trial: Focusing” quest on Bamboo Island.

Fixed an issue restricting guild nicknames to 6 characters.

Fixed an issue blocking players from claiming Thirain's Amicable rapport reward.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect rewards to be shown for Thirain's Amicable rapport tier.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect amount of rapport points to be received when gifting a "Soundstone of Dawn" to Lenora.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect amount of rapport XP to be granted when gifting Prideholme's Neria a Prideholme Potato

Fixed an issue causing movement to become blocked after an item was transferred to the pet inventory while the Cursor Control Method setting is set to 'Pick Up'.

Fixed an issue causing the earned Gold Designation indicator to reset on the character selection screen after relaunching Lost Ark.

Fixed an issue causing the on-screen keyboard to be shown each time players cycle through a page in the store while using a controller.

Fixed an issue causing an indefinite loading icon to display in the Quality Upgrade menu after an item was selected and filter options were changed before the upgrade was attempted.

Fixed an issue preventing the Mokoko Seed icon from turning gold in the Collectibles menu when all Mokoko Seeds within a respective area had been collected.

Fixed an issue causing weekday names to not display correctly in the calendar while using French, German, or Spanish.

Fixed an issue allowing players to dismantle the bound Shushire's Will skin.

Fixed an issue allowing the Alar skin purchased with Crystals to be tradeable.

Fixed an issue causing numbers to be cutoff in the honing menu when over 7 digits are displayed.

Fixed an issue causing an additional currency box to be shown in the store.

Fixed an issue causing mouse and keyboard keys to be shown during the prologue while a controller was in use.

Fixed an issue causing a keyboard key to be shown to skip a cinematic when a controller was in use.

Fixed an issue causing a keyboard key to be shown during the "Town Where Light Lingers" quest when a controller was in use.

Fixed an issue causing inconsistent reset times to be shown for the Farm within the Stronghold.

Fixed an issue causing the reset button to not function within the ‘Accessibility’ tab of the settings menu.

Fixed an issue causing the "Crystal Benefactor" title to be considered new each time Lost Ark was launched.

Fixed an issue causing Seto's loot to not be retrievable if he is killed in the “rainbow room” within Naruna's Hot Spring.

Fixed an issue causing level 12 recommended skills appear in the Book of Coordination.

Included a speculative fix to address various UI elements, such as items, to get stuck on the cursor and blocking future actions. We will continue monitoring to see if this issue occurs after the update.

Those are the full list of release notes for the Covetous Legion update in Lost Ark. For more on the MMORPG, be sure to bookmark our Lost Ark topic page.