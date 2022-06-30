Stuntfest - World Tour confirmed for PC launch in 2022 Bugbear Entertainment and THQ Nordic have unveiled the previously rumored Stuntfest and confirmed it's coming later this year.

Back in May, we heard rumors that THQ Nordic may be getting ready to unveil something in the vein of the follow-up to Wreckfest in the form of a new game called Stuntfest. We didn’t know much about the new title at the time, but today THQ Nordic, alongside developer Pow Wow Entertainment, launched an official reveal of Stuntfest - World Tour, and it looks every bit as zany as a supposed follow-up to Wreckfest ought to be.

Pow Wow and THQ Nordic officially revealed Stuntfest with a new trailer on the game’s newly minted YouTube channel on June 30, 2022. It confirms many of the rumors we previously heard about the game, plus that it will be launching on PC later in 2022. It will be a destructive racer like Wreckfest with a variety of game modes including racetracks, destruction derbies, and more. What’s more, players will be able to exit their vehicles in a variety of ways (mostly flinging themselves through the windshield via ejection) and run around with gadgets like a wing glider to reach otherwise unreachable secret routes of any given map. Players can then jump into new vehicles and continue the race.

What’s quite interesting about this is that even though Stuntfest - World Tour is pretty clearly a successor to Wreckfest, featuring destructible cars, wacky races, and some knockdown-dragout racing, it doesn’t look like Wreckfest developer Bugbear Entertainment is actually attached to this project. Pow Wow Entertainment are the developers handling things this time out.

It doesn’t look like Stuntfest is missing a beat as a follow-up to Wreckfest, though. At the core, the race tracks still look wild, the racing looks brilliant, and the ability to exit vehicles (even using your body as a flying ragdoll to finish a race faster), look like they could be very fun.

It would appear that exiting vehicles and using gadgets like wing gliders and bounce pads are as key to winning in Stuntfest as driving.

With a 2022 release window set for PC, we likely won’t be waiting much longer to find out more. Stay tuned for more Stuntfest - World Tour updates and reveals, right here at Shacknews, or check out the game's new website!