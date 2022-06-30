Stranger of Paradise Trials of the Dragon King DLC announced for July 2022 The mission to kill chaos isn't over. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins has a DLC expansion coming next month.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was nothing if not… unique. It’s a very strange action hack-‘n-slash in which you play some characters on a mission to kill chaos by any memes necessary (not a typo, the memes have been some of the best parts about the game). Even so, it looks like Stranger of Paradise players are getting even more Stranger of Paradise. Square Enix and Team Ninja have revealed the Trials of the Dragon King DLC and it’s coming soon, right at the end of July 2022.

We got to peep a glimpse of what Trials of the Dragon King has in store for us in a fresh trailer dropped late on the Final Fantasy YouTube channel on June 29, 2022. Coming on July 20, 2022 to all available platforms, Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins’ Trials of the Dragon King DLC is the first chapter of Season Pass DLC for the game, but it will also be available individually. New weapons, gear, job classes, and even a whole new category of equipment await as players engage in new stories taking them to fresh battles and challenges that will put your skills to the test.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was a very odd and interesting game. We enjoyed some parts of it and hated others in our review of it. The story starts off rough and sound mixing is pretty rough, but we ended up very much enjoying various elements of it such as the combat, boss battles, and even the story by the end. Is it enough to warrant going back? That’s harder to say, but it looks like if you enjoyed Stranger of Paradise, there’s going to be plenty more to explore very soon.

It's looking like Final Fantasy's iconic king of dragons Bahumat will be figuring heavily into Stranger of Paradise's Trials of the Dragon King DLC [Image via Square Enix]

With a July release date set for Stranger of Paradise’s Trials of the Dragon King DLC, it looks like there’s going to be more chaos killing very soon. Stay tuned as we await further details leading up to the release date.