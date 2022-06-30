Squad's 50v50 tactical FPS action has moved over 3 million copies Offworld Industries took a victory lap today as its combined arms PVP shooter Squad crossed over 3 million copies sold worldwide.

When we consider large scale first-person shooters these days, the big ones are kind of lacking in one way or another. However, Offworld Industries’ Squad doesn’t seem to be experiencing that issue. This 50v50 has had a long and interesting road between Kickstarter, early access, and full launch, and today the team was happy to share that the response has been stellar. How stellar? Well, apparently Squad has moved over 3 million copies worldwide and recently put up its best concurrent player count on Steam with over 26,000 enjoying the game at the same time.

Offworld Industries shared this impressive milestone in a press release on June 30, 2022. According to the release, Squad, which saw release of its Version 1.0 in September 2020, has sold over 3 million copies worldwide. Moreover, the team celebrated its best concurrent player record yet with an all-time peak of 26,104 back in April 2022, according to SteamDB. Even still, the game has kept an average of nearly 12,000 players regularly checking out what Squad has to offer.

Squad has sold over 3 million copies, which means a good amount of players engaging in its 50v50 combined arms first-person shooter combat. [Image via Offworld Industries]

The team at Offworld Industries was thrilled to announce this milestone for Squad and promises that more fun is on the way, as shared by CEO Vlad Ceraldi.

From Kickstarter, to Early Access, to launch, and then many sizable updates, it’s been a long and exciting road for Squad. Having now sold over three million copies, we’ve hit a massive milestone for a game that began with a small team of modders. Offworld is now a team of over one hundred developers, designers, artists, project managers, and other team members, a feat we can largely attribute to the success of Squad. This isn’t the end of Squad’s journey, we’re still just getting started - we’re continuing to create new content and experiences that I can’t wait for us to share in the future. ~ Vlad Ceraldi

In a time where Battlefield 2042 has disappointed us and Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard is chock full of problems in management, Squad is a breath of fresh air and high quality. If you aren’t one of the three million that have checked it out, it might be time to do so. The game is available now on PC via Steam.