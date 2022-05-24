Evening Reading - May 24, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Doctor Eggmann x Tails

We had to see it, so you do too.

NYC removed its last public payphone last week

The last payphone in New York City was officially removed today. pic.twitter.com/mg8S3JtSjN — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 23, 2022

Rest easy, sweet prince.

London Tipton was cold-blooded

no because f ck london for this like 💀 pic.twitter.com/Y2isw4w6Ah — ً (@ibuffys) May 23, 2022

Peak 2000s Disney Channel right here.

Old Bay Goldfish

OK, but like these aren't terrible tbh 😂 pic.twitter.com/QTmiOQn3vp — Taylor Lyles (@TayNixster) May 23, 2022

As a Marylander, I need to know more.

GWA is officially a union!

Happy union day! We won! pic.twitter.com/nzJ4A3J3RB — Game Workers Alliance 💙#WeAreGWA (@WeAreGWA) May 23, 2022

Congrats to the Game Workers Alliance!

Another train TikTok from Francis

The only good thing about being British is that you are all personal friends with Francis pic.twitter.com/nXwzM9WVul — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 24, 2022

Francis is a treasure.

Thor: Love and Thunder trailer 2 is here

This movie is going to be wild!

Dan Aykroyd in 1982

Dan Aykroyd from 1982 could have totally reviewed Nintendo games on YouTube in 2022. pic.twitter.com/lqmednpose — Shane Luis (@RerezTV) May 23, 2022

I would subscribe to his channel.

Ending today's Evening Reading on a serious note

A shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that killed 14 students and one teacher marks the 27th school shooting this year. https://t.co/ciL4YBVZDo — NPR (@NPR) May 24, 2022

Gun reform now.

