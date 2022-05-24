Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - May 24, 2022

Let's say goodbye to Tuesday with some Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Doctor Eggmann x Tails

We had to see it, so you do too.

NYC removed its last public payphone last week

Rest easy, sweet prince.

London Tipton was cold-blooded

Peak 2000s Disney Channel right here.

Old Bay Goldfish

As a Marylander, I need to know more.

GWA is officially a union!

Congrats to the Game Workers Alliance!

Another train TikTok from Francis

Francis is a treasure.

Thor: Love and Thunder trailer 2 is here

This movie is going to be wild!

Dan Aykroyd in 1982

I would subscribe to his channel.

Ending today's Evening Reading on a serious note

Gun reform now.

That's it for today's Evening Reading. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola