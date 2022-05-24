Evening Reading - May 24, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets September 2022 release date
- Good Company brings manufacturing management to PC in June 2022
- Hitman 3 Version 3.110 patch notes bring ray tracing on PC
- Valorant update 4.10 patch notes tweak Haven
- Dragon's Dogma 10th anniversary website launched by Capcom
- Destiny 2 Update 4.1.0 patch notes launch Solar 3.0 & Season of the Haunted
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gets October 2022 release date
- New York City's final payphone has been removed in midtown. End of an era.
- Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Samsung reportedly considering price hikes at chip foundries
- Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted campaign walkthrough
Doctor Eggmann x Tails
Look at him go 😗✨ pic.twitter.com/1r52YbS2g5— ✨PEPON✨ (@MimiiPyon) May 24, 2022
We had to see it, so you do too.
NYC removed its last public payphone last week
The last payphone in New York City was officially removed today. pic.twitter.com/mg8S3JtSjN— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 23, 2022
Rest easy, sweet prince.
London Tipton was cold-blooded
no because f ck london for this like 💀 pic.twitter.com/Y2isw4w6Ah— ً (@ibuffys) May 23, 2022
Peak 2000s Disney Channel right here.
Old Bay Goldfish
OK, but like these aren't terrible tbh 😂 pic.twitter.com/QTmiOQn3vp— Taylor Lyles (@TayNixster) May 23, 2022
As a Marylander, I need to know more.
GWA is officially a union!
Happy union day! We won! pic.twitter.com/nzJ4A3J3RB— Game Workers Alliance 💙#WeAreGWA (@WeAreGWA) May 23, 2022
Congrats to the Game Workers Alliance!
Another train TikTok from Francis
The only good thing about being British is that you are all personal friends with Francis pic.twitter.com/nXwzM9WVul— Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 24, 2022
Francis is a treasure.
Thor: Love and Thunder trailer 2 is here
This movie is going to be wild!
Dan Aykroyd in 1982
Dan Aykroyd from 1982 could have totally reviewed Nintendo games on YouTube in 2022. pic.twitter.com/lqmednpose— Shane Luis (@RerezTV) May 23, 2022
I would subscribe to his channel.
Ending today's Evening Reading on a serious note
A shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that killed 14 students and one teacher marks the 27th school shooting this year. https://t.co/ciL4YBVZDo— NPR (@NPR) May 24, 2022
Gun reform now.
