The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets September 2022 release date Daedalic Entertainment has given a new release date to its upcoming stealth action-platforming dive into the twisted story of Gollum.

Daedalic Entertainment has been preparing to give us a look at The Lord of the Rings like never before: from the perspective the nefarious and cunning Gollum. It’s been an interesting game to see through its development to say the least, but we finally have a new date as to when we’ll be able to play it. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been given a new release date set for September 2022.

Daedalic Entertainment announced the new release date for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum via the game’s Twitter on May 24, 2022. According to the announcement, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will now come out on September 1, 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC. There is also a Nintendo Switch version in the works which is still set to arrive in 2022, but doesn’t have a concrete release date at this point in time. Nonetheless, we now know when Gollum will be on the way on a majority of platforms.

From Mount Doom to Rivendell, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will take us on an action-platforming journey from the eyes of the warped hobbit this September.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum puts us in the role of the diminutive title character, the warped hobbit who was one of the most prominent wielders of the One Ring. This game will take players on a stealth action-platforming journey through Middle-earth, going from deep in the depths of Mount Doom to the elven kingdom of Rivendell. Along the way, players will also play between Gollum’s two vastly different personalities: one vicious and instinctual and the other meek and clinging to scraps of humanity.

We had a recent opportunity to take a deep dive into how The Lord of the Rings: Gollum plays. Check it out and be ready as the game hits initial platforms in September. Updates on a Nintendo Switch release date should be soon to follow.