Good Company brings manufacturing management to PC in June 2022 Developer Chasing Carrots and publisher The Irregular Corporation have announced a 1.0 release date for factory management sim Good Company.

Good Company has been in early access for quite a bit at this point and the game has been improving along the way, giving players new and improved means to build up and manage their own manufacturing company. Now it’s about to spread its wings and fly in its Version 1.0 release. Chasing Carrots and The Irregular Corporation have given Good Company an official release date in June 2022.

Good Company’s Version 1.0 release date was announced by the devs via a press release on May 24, 2022. The game will officially leave Early Access and release in its full state on June 21, 2022 for PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. In addition, long-awaited multiplayer features will be coming to the game that will allow players to join up for some co-op management as they build up their factory and company and manage various aspects together such as manufacturing, shipping, and employee payroll. You can check out the trailer detailing multiplayer gameplay just below.

Chasing Carrots and The Irregular Corporation put Good Company in Steam Early Access back in March 2020. Since then, the game has grown immensely, continually expanding and building up into something fun and fascinating in the business management sim genre. With its Version 1.0 release, co-op multiplayer joins a long and continually growing list of features promised to players. More will be on the way after launch too, including logistics expansion, additional campaign level content, further products and crafting materials, and more, according to the game’s website.

With multiplayer coming in Good Company's 1.0 release in June 2022, it looks like players can look forward to a number of other cool features after launch.

Nonetheless, players can look forward to Good Company coming out of Early Access and launching with its new multiplayer features this coming June. Stay tuned for more details and further updates on the game as we get closer to the Good Company’s Version 1.0 release date, right here at Shacknews.