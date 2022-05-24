Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Good Company brings manufacturing management to PC in June 2022

Developer Chasing Carrots and publisher The Irregular Corporation have announced a 1.0 release date for factory management sim Good Company.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Good Company has been in early access for quite a bit at this point and the game has been improving along the way, giving players new and improved means to build up and manage their own manufacturing company. Now it’s about to spread its wings and fly in its Version 1.0 release. Chasing Carrots and The Irregular Corporation have given Good Company an official release date in June 2022.

Good Company’s Version 1.0 release date was announced by the devs via a press release on May 24, 2022. The game will officially leave Early Access and release in its full state on June 21, 2022 for PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. In addition, long-awaited multiplayer features will be coming to the game that will allow players to join up for some co-op management as they build up their factory and company and manage various aspects together such as manufacturing, shipping, and employee payroll. You can check out the trailer detailing multiplayer gameplay just below.

Chasing Carrots and The Irregular Corporation put Good Company in Steam Early Access back in March 2020. Since then, the game has grown immensely, continually expanding and building up into something fun and fascinating in the business management sim genre. With its Version 1.0 release, co-op multiplayer joins a long and continually growing list of features promised to players. More will be on the way after launch too, including logistics expansion, additional campaign level content, further products and crafting materials, and more, according to the game’s website.

With multiplayer coming in Good Company's 1.0 release in June 2022, it looks like players can look forward to a number of other cool features after launch.
With multiplayer coming in Good Company's 1.0 release in June 2022, it looks like players can look forward to a number of other cool features after launch.

Nonetheless, players can look forward to Good Company coming out of Early Access and launching with its new multiplayer features this coming June. Stay tuned for more details and further updates on the game as we get closer to the Good Company’s Version 1.0 release date, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola