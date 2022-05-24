Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Samsung reportedly considering price hikes at chip foundries Prices are going to continue to rise, even though there's already been a reduced demand for products as a result.

Inflation continues to be a growing problem across a wide variety of industries, with the next item facing a price hike being semiconductors. Specifically, foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Samsung, and Intel, are all considering raising prices amid growing operation costs as reported by outlets like CNBC.

“Foundries have already increased prices 10-20 percent in the past year. We expect a further round of price increases this year, but smaller (i.e. 5-7 percent),” Bain semiconductor analyst Peter Hanbury told CNBC.

The cited reasons for the price increase are growing operation costs, including an increase in the cost of materials needed to manufacture semiconductors, and rising labor costs. This comes in addition to the ongoing semiconductor shortage as a result of the COVID pandemic, and new supply issues as a result of the war in Ukraine.

“The chemicals used in [chip] manufacturing have increased 10-20 percent,” Hanbury explained in the CNBC article. “Similarly, the labor required to build new semiconductor facilities has also seen shortages and increased wage rates.”

Companies like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) are considering semiconductor price hikes.

The increased chip prices will further strain consumers already struggling with inflation in other areas, with Forrester analyst Glenn O’Donnell telling CNBC that he expects “PCs, cars, toys, consumer electronics, appliances, and many other products to get more expensive.”

It’s pointed out that as a result of increased costs, there are a number of sectors that have seen reduced demand as a growing number of consumers find themselves unable to afford products following inflation-spurred price hikes.

As such, it’ll be interesting to see how companies will balance these intended price hikes with a potential loss of profit as a result of reduced consumer demand. For more on the planned semiconductor price hikes, be sure to read through the full report from CNBC.

Some sectors have already seen reduced consumer demand as a result of inflation-related price hikes.

For more on the subject, also be sure to check out our coverage of Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) seeing a slowing demand for PCs and smartphones.