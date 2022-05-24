Dragon's Dogma 10th anniversary website launched by Capcom Capcom's fantasy-fiction RPG adventure Dragon's Dogma is celebrating 10 years since launch with a new anniversary website.

In 2012, Capcom released Dragon’s Dogma, coming out of left field with one of the coolest and most interesting RPGs of its time. Between features like the pawn system and terrifyingly large bosses, it is a gem among Capcom’s franchises. Now, 10 years since it came out, Capcom is celebrating the game’s decade anniversary with the launch of a new website celebrating all things Dragon’s Dogma.

Capcom launched the Dragon’s Dogma 10th anniversary website recently, sharing a wealth of details regarding the timeline since the game first came out in 2012. Dragon’s Dogma has seen quite a bit of support from Capcom over the years, including the Dark Arisen expansion which brought new quests, bosses, and further challenges to the game. There’s also the Netflix show, which launched beside a wave of video game adaptations including Castlevania and The Witcher TV series. The anniversary website is a loving look back at all of the good things that have happened with the franchise over the last ten years.

Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 10th anniversary website includes a timeline of the most important things to happen to the franchise in the 10 years since its launch.

Of course, this 10th anniversary Dragon’s Dogma website certainly has some hopes up as well for the future of the franchise. Fans of Dragon’s Dogma have been begging Capcom for a sequel for years and while Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t seem any closer to being revealed, hope is alive that Capcom might someday surprise us by suddenly announce the sequel.

Even so, the Dragon’s Dogma 10th anniversary website at least seems to indicate that Capcom has in no way forgotten about its beloved RPG franchise. Even if this just ends up being a trip down memory lane, it’s good to see Capcom still knows players care about the franchise.

As we await any further news on Dragon’s Dogma or further games, stay tuned here at Shacknews. Hopefully, as Capcom celebrates 10 years since the game’s launch, we might see some new content in the very near future.