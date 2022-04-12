Evening Reading - April 12, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a puzzle that can be flipped thanks to its perfect symmetry. Not only that, but one of the constraints rely on this taking place.

Spending fake money to annoy scammers

This fella's traps and ideas to annoy scammers are always a treat.

Stranger Things trailer

I'm looking forward to the new season. More good TV please!

The world lost a funny one today

rest in peace to Gilbert Gottfried who has probably the best sequence in game show history on Hollywood Squares. if you're not an old hag like me who remembers the rules, both contestants needed his square to secure the 5-square win, but he decided to troll both of them pic.twitter.com/Egzyzygudd — manny (@mannyfidel) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried is a hilarious man.

This kid throws a great rave

14-year-old Twitch streamer @Cosmin16283718 throws a rave every time he gets a kill in-gamepic.twitter.com/UtWzhywgs1 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 11, 2022

Look at that light show!

Loop Daddy showin' up on a Fitbit ad

Killing it Marc!

Good multiplayer maps

pic.twitter.com/gVEMWTk9OR — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) April 12, 2022

I would like more good multiplayer maps.

The crossover we need

I think this version of Toad might be more helpful against Bowser.

He beat it!

i beat it, finally pic.twitter.com/FDIRYvYM64 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 12, 2022

Have you beaten Elden Ring yet?

