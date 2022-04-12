New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - April 12, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a puzzle that can be flipped thanks to its perfect symmetry. Not only that, but one of the constraints rely on this taking place.

Spending fake money to annoy scammers

This fella's traps and ideas to annoy scammers are always a treat.

Stranger Things trailer

I'm looking forward to the new season. More good TV please!

The world lost a funny one today

Gilbert Gottfried is a hilarious man.

This kid throws a great rave

Look at that light show!

Loop Daddy showin' up on a Fitbit ad

Killing it Marc!

Good multiplayer maps

I would like more good multiplayer maps.

The crossover we need

I think this version of Toad might be more helpful against Bowser.

He beat it!

Have you beaten Elden Ring yet?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Take a look at Rad! You can also download Shackpets and see more photos of him and upload photos of your own pet. Challenge other pets and vote on which pet picture is the cutest!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola