Toyota bZ4X SUV electric vehicle will begin shipping this spring Toyota has unveiled new details on its upcoming electric SUV.

Toyota is just one of several major motor vehicle manufacturers that are further establishing themselves within the electric vehicle world. One of the company’s upcoming EVs is the bZ4X, an SUV that’s looking to be one of the company’s most innovative yet. Ahead of its release this spring, Toyota has shed new light on the bZ4X SUV.

Toyota first unveiled the bZ4X back in the fall of 2021. Now that EV enthusiasts have taken the SUV for a ride and shared their thoughts, we’ve got some fresh details. The 2023 Toyota bZ4X is aiming to officially hit the road this spring, and will start at $42,000. This price will increase if buyers opt for the ChargePoint home charging system. According to the manufacturer, the bZ4X can go for roughly 25 miles per every hour of charging

The Toyota bZ4X comes in two variants, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. The FWD variant packs a 201 horsepower rating, with the AWD variant coming in with a 214 horsepower. As for 0-60 MPH times, the FWD SUV can go from 0-60 in 7.1 seconds, while the AWD comes in at 6.5 seconds. Toyota also spoke to the design philosophy behind its latest EV:

Developed with human-centricity at the heart, meaning it hopes to provide more than a mobility solution but also an innovative space for customers.

Toyota has made clear its intention to have 70 EV models by 2025. The release of the bZ4X SUV will be a major step towards realizing that vision. As for other major motor vehicle manufacturers, Jeep just recently shared some new details on its Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0. For more on what’s new on the electric vehicle front, Shacknews is your place.