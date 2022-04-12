Certain Affinity tasked with 'further evolving' Halo Infinite The Austin-based studio will be getting more involved with Halo Infinite's ongoing development.

Halo Infinite was always meant to be an experience that would grow and evolve long past its initial release date. As 343 Industries continues to address issues with the game and lay out future content, they’ve been receiving a helping hand from indie studio Certain Affinity. Now, it seems as though the studio will be taking on a larger responsibility in the development of the sci-fi shooter, as Certain Affinity has announced that it is “deepening its relationship” with 343 Industries.

In a tweet shared earlier this morning, Certain Affinity stated that it is “deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways.” Though the statement is admittedly vague, it would appear that the Austin-based indie studio will be taking on a larger responsibility in the ongoing development of Halo Infinite. It’s not explicitly stated what aspects of the game Certain Affinity will be working on, but we know they’ll be in close collaboration with 343 Industries.

We’ve been part of the @Halo franchise for more than 15 years and we’re honored to say we are deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways. Join us on our journey. https://t.co/fApGobYZS3 pic.twitter.com/XSuS7EtLcq — Certain Affinity (@CertainAffinity) April 12, 2022

Certain Affinity also announced that it’s hiring for new positions following the news. There are a slew of art, design, and programming positions open, as well as some in QA and production. Certain Affinity has worked behind the scenes on the Halo franchise for well over a decade, including content for Halo 2 and Halo: Reach. Most notably, Certain Affinity was the primary developer behind the multiplayer experience in Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Though Halo Infinite was widely regarded as one of the better Halo multiplayer experiences in recent memory, the game has had its shortcomings. With player concerns of poor performances and bugs, we look forward to seeing how Certain Affinity’s further involvement will improve the state of the game. For more Halo Infinite news, stick with us here on Shacknews.