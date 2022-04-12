Elden Ring speedrunner beats game in under seven minutes YouTuber Distortion2 has hit a new milestone for Elden Ring speedrunners, coming in under seven minutes.

Elden Ring has only been out for a couple of months, and players have already uncovered an absurd amount of secrets and hidden tricks within the game. This also applies to the speedrunning community, which recently hit a major milestone. Speedrunner Distortion2 has managed to clear the game in just under seven minutes, setting a new world record.

Distortion2 shared a video to his YouTube channel on April 12 in which we see him go from the opening of the game to the credits in astonishing time. When it was all said and done, Distortion2’s final time for his run was 6:59 minutes.

You can watch the excitement build in real-time in the video, which was taken from a recent broadcast on his Twitch channel. You can see his chat reacting as the run goes on, with Distortion2 himself getting audibly excited once the realization set in that he was about to put the finishing touches on yet another record-breaking run.

Distortion2 achieved such an impressive time by employing a method known as the zip glitch. To execute a zip glitch, players tune their graphical settings and use a program called Metronome in order to manipulate the game into allowing them to teleport or “zip” across large distances.

Distortion2 has been one of the biggest players in the young Elden Ring speedrunning community. He previously posted records when he beat the game in just over twelve minutes, as well as under nine minutes. Now, Distortion2 is setting the bar once again.

As players spend more time in Elden Ring and discover new tactics, it’s been interesting to watch the Speedrunning space evolve right before our eyes. For more of the crazy things that players are accomplishing in The Lands Between, be sure to visit our dedicated Elden Ring topic page.