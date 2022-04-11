Evening Reading - April 11, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection gets Firefight update

Firefight is one of the best modes added to the Halo franchise. It has been sorely missed from previous games, so it's exciting to see 343 Industries give it the attention it deserves. Coming to the MCC is Floodfight. This new mode adds the horrific zombie-like Flood forms to Firefight, updates the enemy's moves to allow them to use vehicles, and even introduces new forms such as the infected civilian, ODST, and Elite.

Beyond Floodfight, there are also improvements coming to many of the titles, including updates to Halo 3 medals, Forge and Mod tools, campaign crossplay with Halo 3 and ODST. 343i also addresses the improvements coming in the future, including Steam Workshop, any remaining customizations, and campaign collectibles.

There are so many improvements coming with this update, so make sure you read about it over on Halo Waypoint.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon is back to tackle yet another Phistomefel puzzle. How does this setter manage to create so many challenging puzzles?

What's Datto crafting?

Let's take a look at what Datto is working on with his own Vow of the Disciple raid weapons.

Scamming the scammers

The YouTube algorithm has delivered this to me. A little blessing for your Monday night.

Could this be the best Nintendo Switch?

Okay but hear me out Nintendo- pic.twitter.com/p1jKsskpdX — Daniel Alba (@EvernightStudio) April 11, 2022

The design is perfect!

Dunkey checks out Kirby

Have you had a chance to play the best Kirby game ever?

Making it to space

A billionaire's race.

Check out this sick trick

🛹 Japanese freestyle snowboarder Hiroto Ogiwara landed the world's first backside 2160 in Crans-Montana pic.twitter.com/QOR5IEQXg1 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 9, 2022

So many flips and twists! Also, that drone work is on point.

Could FromSoft do a side-scrolling game next?

Would love to see them make something like Hollow Knight.

