2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - April 11, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Halo: The Master Chief Collection gets Firefight update

Firefight is one of the best modes added to the Halo franchise. It has been sorely missed from previous games, so it's exciting to see 343 Industries give it the attention it deserves. Coming to the MCC is Floodfight. This new mode adds the horrific zombie-like Flood forms to Firefight, updates the enemy's moves to allow them to use vehicles, and even introduces new forms such as the infected civilian, ODST, and Elite.

Beyond Floodfight, there are also improvements coming to many of the titles, including updates to Halo 3 medals, Forge and Mod tools, campaign crossplay with Halo 3 and ODST. 343i also addresses the improvements coming in the future, including Steam Workshop, any remaining customizations, and campaign collectibles.

There are so many improvements coming with this update, so make sure you read about it over on Halo Waypoint.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon is back to tackle yet another Phistomefel puzzle. How does this setter manage to create so many challenging puzzles?

What's Datto crafting?

Let's take a look at what Datto is working on with his own Vow of the Disciple raid weapons.

Scamming the scammers

The YouTube algorithm has delivered this to me. A little blessing for your Monday night.

Could this be the best Nintendo Switch?

The design is perfect!

Dunkey checks out Kirby

Have you had a chance to play the best Kirby game ever?

Making it to space

A billionaire's race.

Check out this sick trick

So many flips and twists! Also, that drone work is on point.

Could FromSoft do a side-scrolling game next?

Would love to see them make something like Hollow Knight.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Take a look at this sleepy kitty. Rad loves a good nap. Make sure you download Shackpets so you can see more photos of Rad! You can also upload your own adorable pet pictures and challenge other pets! The community votes on which pet picture is cuter and you could be the winner!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

