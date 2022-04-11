New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Sony & LEGO parent company invest $2 billion into Epic Games

Sony has previously invested millions of dollars in the future and wellbeing of Epic Games and its various projects, including Unreal Engine 5.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

The future looks fairly stellar and active for Epic Games with successes like Fortnite still generating cash and excitement, as well as exciting prospects like Unreal Engine 5 finally being released into the wild, and it’s getting even brighter with various investments. Epic Games just announced the results of a recent funding round, revealing that both Sony and KIRKBI (the holding and investment company behind LEGO Group) had invested $2 billion USD into Epic.

The Epic Games company shared the details of this funding round in a recent press release on its website, posted on April 11, 2022. According to the release, Sony Group Corporation and KIRKBI each put $1 billion a piece into Epic Games to support its growth, as well as its vision to build a “metaverse.” This marks a third time Sony has invested massive sums into Epic, following a $250 million investment in 2020 and another $200 million in 2021. Meanwhile, the LEGO Group just announced a partnership with Epic Games to create a metaverse experience between the two brands.

LEGO has already partnered with Epic Games to create a metaverse experience while Sony has invested millions of dollars into Epic in previous years already.
LEGO has recently partnered with Epic Games to create a metaverse experience while Sony has invested millions of dollars into Epic in previous years already.

Sony Group CEO, chairman of the board, and president Kenichiro Yoshida was thrilled to continue to deepen the bond between Sony and Epic.

KIRKBI CEO Soren Thorup Sorensen shared similar sentiments of delight to deepen partnerships with Epic Games.

With this latest round of investment, Epic Games’ post-money equity valuation is now set at around $31.5 billion. With the company just having released Unreal Engine 5 into developers’ hands and out of beta alongside a wealth of other high-profile ventures, Epic Games looks set to continue these ventures well into the future with Sony and KIRKBI’s recent investments.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola