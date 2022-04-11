Sony & LEGO parent company invest $2 billion into Epic Games Sony has previously invested millions of dollars in the future and wellbeing of Epic Games and its various projects, including Unreal Engine 5.

The future looks fairly stellar and active for Epic Games with successes like Fortnite still generating cash and excitement, as well as exciting prospects like Unreal Engine 5 finally being released into the wild, and it’s getting even brighter with various investments. Epic Games just announced the results of a recent funding round, revealing that both Sony and KIRKBI (the holding and investment company behind LEGO Group) had invested $2 billion USD into Epic.

The Epic Games company shared the details of this funding round in a recent press release on its website, posted on April 11, 2022. According to the release, Sony Group Corporation and KIRKBI each put $1 billion a piece into Epic Games to support its growth, as well as its vision to build a “metaverse.” This marks a third time Sony has invested massive sums into Epic, following a $250 million investment in 2020 and another $200 million in 2021. Meanwhile, the LEGO Group just announced a partnership with Epic Games to create a metaverse experience between the two brands.

Sony Group CEO, chairman of the board, and president Kenichiro Yoshida was thrilled to continue to deepen the bond between Sony and Epic.

“As a creative entertainment company, we are thrilled to invest in Epic to deepen our relationship in the metaverse field, a space where creators and users share their time. We are also confident that Epic’s expertise, including their powerful game engine, combined with Sony’s technologies, will accelerate our various efforts such as the development of new digital fan experiences in sports and our virtual production initiatives.” ~ Kenichiro Yoshida

KIRKBI CEO Soren Thorup Sorensen shared similar sentiments of delight to deepen partnerships with Epic Games.

“Epic Games is known for building playful and creative experiences and empowering creators large and small. A proportion of our investments is focused on trends we believe will impact the future world that we and our children will live in. This investment will accelerate our engagement in the world of digital play, and we are pleased to be investing in Epic Games to support their continued growth journey, with a long-term focus toward the future metaverse.” ~ Soren Thorup Sorensen

With this latest round of investment, Epic Games’ post-money equity valuation is now set at around $31.5 billion. With the company just having released Unreal Engine 5 into developers’ hands and out of beta alongside a wealth of other high-profile ventures, Epic Games looks set to continue these ventures well into the future with Sony and KIRKBI’s recent investments.