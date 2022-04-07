Epic Games & LEGO partner to create a metaverse experience for kids It looks like LEGO is the latest company to invest in the possibilities of entertainment in the metaverse, and it's partnering with Epic to pursue it.

LEGO has been a on a hot roll as of late, bringing a number of cool things to the entertainment space, whether it’s new toys and series sets like the exciting LEGO Super Mario line or backing new games like the impeccable LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. It looks like the group is looking to go deeper into upcoming online trends though. The possibilities of a metaverse continue to present attractive opportunities to various investors and LEGO has decided to go all-in on a kid-friendly metaverse experience, partnering with Epic Games to develop it.

LEGO and Epic Games announced their partnership on this new kid-friendly metaverse project in a press release on April 7, 2022. According to the release, LEGO and Epic are entering into long-term cooperation to “build an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages to enjoy together.”

From the sounds of the press release, this experience may give children the means to explore their creativity with the LEGO brand, just as with the real-life toys and games.

We’re excited to team up with @EpicNewsroom to build a fun and safe place for kids to play in the metaverse. 🤩



Find out more here: https://t.co/1P6lENuTG1 pic.twitter.com/Edit0WtVEV — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 7, 2022

LEGO CEO Niels Christiansen is thrilled by the prospects that a metaverse future presents, but is also looking to make sure that there is a sensibly safe option for children to be able to enjoy the space as well.

“Kids enjoy playing in physical and digital worlds and move seamlessly between the two. We believe there is huge potential for them to develop life-long skills such as creativity, collaboration and communication in both. We have a responsibility to make digital play safe, inspiring and beneficial for all, and just as we’ve protected children’s rights to safe physical play for generations, we are committed to doing the same for digital play. We look forward to working with Epic Games to shape this exciting and playful future.” ~ Niels Christiansen

Meanwhile, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is excited to enter into a partnership with LEGO and work with the legendary and beloved building toy brand.

“The LEGO Group has captivated the imagination of children and adults through creative play for nearly a century, and we are excited to come together to build a space in the metaverse that’s fun, entertaining, and made for kids and families.” ~ Tim Sweeney

There’s been a lot of back and forth on metaverse concepts with groups like Nintendo staying cautious while groups like Bandai Namco seemingly go all-in with Gundam-inspired experiences.