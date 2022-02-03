Nintendo has interest in the metaverse and NFTs, but isn't sure 'what joy we can provide' Nintendo was asked about the Metaverse and NFTs during its latest earnings call and expressed interest in the matter.

NFTs and the Metaverse have become hot-button topics in the video game industry as more developers come out and announce which side of the fence they fall on. With how polarizing the whole ordeal is, fans have been dying to know if their favorite developer/publisher will be the next one to come out and reveal plans to distribute NFTs or get into the Metaverse. Nintendo was asked directly about its thoughts on a recent earnings call, to which it stated it does have interest, but isn’t sure “what joy we can provide” with it.

Nintendo held its quarterly earnings call in the early hours of February 3, 2022. Following the company’s recap of its recent financial performance, the floor was opened for shareholders to ask executives questions about the business. As shared by Twitter user @gibbogame, Nintendo was asked what it thinks about the Metaverse and NFTs, to which it provided the following response.

We do have an interest in this area, we feel the potential in this area, but we wonder what joy we can provide in this area and this is difficult to define right now.

Though some may be concerned at the fact that Nintendo has publicly expressed interest in NFTs and the Metaverse, it’s worth keeping in mind that the company seems to have no immediate plans in that field. Nintendo often talks about how central the user experience is to everything it does, and that seems to be one of its major hangups with NFTs and the Metaverse. It also touches on a common criticism of NFTs, as many argue that they don’t actually add any value to the gaming experience.

Nintendo is notorious for being late in adopting industry trends, so it’s safe to assume we won’t be seeing the company’s iteration of NFTs or the Metaverse anytime soon.