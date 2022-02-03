New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Nintendo has interest in the metaverse and NFTs, but isn't sure 'what joy we can provide'

Nintendo was asked about the Metaverse and NFTs during its latest earnings call and expressed interest in the matter.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

NFTs and the Metaverse have become hot-button topics in the video game industry as more developers come out and announce which side of the fence they fall on. With how polarizing the whole ordeal is, fans have been dying to know if their favorite developer/publisher will be the next one to come out and reveal plans to distribute NFTs or get into the Metaverse. Nintendo was asked directly about its thoughts on a recent earnings call, to which it stated it does have interest, but isn’t sure “what joy we can provide” with it.

Nintendo held its quarterly earnings call in the early hours of February 3, 2022. Following the company’s recap of its recent financial performance, the floor was opened for shareholders to ask executives questions about the business. As shared by Twitter user @gibbogame, Nintendo was asked what it thinks about the Metaverse and NFTs, to which it provided the following response.

Though some may be concerned at the fact that Nintendo has publicly expressed interest in NFTs and the Metaverse, it’s worth keeping in mind that the company seems to have no immediate plans in that field. Nintendo often talks about how central the user experience is to everything it does, and that seems to be one of its major hangups with NFTs and the Metaverse. It also touches on a common criticism of NFTs, as many argue that they don’t actually add any value to the gaming experience.

Nintendo is notorious for being late in adopting industry trends, so it’s safe to assume we won’t be seeing the company’s iteration of NFTs or the Metaverse anytime soon.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola