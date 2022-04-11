Kristen Hines named as new head of DEI at Activision Blizzard
Hines will report to Activision Blizzard's new Chief People Officer, Julie Hodges.
Activision Blizzard continues to make much-needed adjustments following reports of sexual harassment and discrimination coming to light back in 2021. With this issue at the forefront, the company hired a new Chief People Officer, Julie Hodges, last September.
Now, the company’s added to this by hiring a new officer of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), Kristin Hines. In a report from Business Wire, it’s noted that Hines previously served as a DEI leader at Accenture where she’s been employed since 2006.
Hines will start her new DEI role at Activision Blizzard later this month on April 25, and will report to the aforementioned Chief People Officer, Julie Hodges.
As indicated by Activision Blizzard, Hines will play a key role in its pursuit of increasing the number of women and nonbinary people working at the company, with a target of increasing this number by 50 percent over the next 5 years.
Activision Blizzard CEO, Bobby Kotick, also remarked on how Hines will help the company pursue its goals of being a more welcoming, inclusive company.
In addition to increasing the number of women and nonbinary people employed at Activision Blizzard, Hines will also work to strengthen things like the company’s Employee Resource Groups, and partner with gaming teams to ensure more diverse, inclusive perspectives are implemented in game design.
For more on this, be sure to read through the article from Business Wire. And for more on Activision Blizzard, also be sure to check out this piece on Activision Blizzard settling one of its lawsuits for a staggering $18 million.
