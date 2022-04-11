Kristen Hines named as new head of DEI at Activision Blizzard Hines will report to Activision Blizzard's new Chief People Officer, Julie Hodges.

Activision Blizzard continues to make much-needed adjustments following reports of sexual harassment and discrimination coming to light back in 2021. With this issue at the forefront, the company hired a new Chief People Officer, Julie Hodges, last September.

Now, the company’s added to this by hiring a new officer of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), Kristin Hines. In a report from Business Wire, it’s noted that Hines previously served as a DEI leader at Accenture where she’s been employed since 2006.

Hines will start her new DEI role at Activision Blizzard later this month on April 25, and will report to the aforementioned Chief People Officer, Julie Hodges.

“I’m excited to join a company that is prioritizing its commitment to DEI and making progress on the ambitious goals it has set for itself,” Hines said.



“In an industry with historical underrepresentation, I’m looking forward to leading the company’s efforts to further build a workplace that values transparency, equity, and inclusivity. Gaming has amazing potential to connect communities around the world and showcase heroes from all backgrounds. I am looking forward to playing a part in expanding the landscape of talent who brings these compelling experiences to a broad base of players.”

Kristen Hines of Accenture is Activision Blizzard's new head of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

As indicated by Activision Blizzard, Hines will play a key role in its pursuit of increasing the number of women and nonbinary people working at the company, with a target of increasing this number by 50 percent over the next 5 years.

Activision Blizzard CEO, Bobby Kotick, also remarked on how Hines will help the company pursue its goals of being a more welcoming, inclusive company.

“Activision Blizzard has ambitious goals to become the most welcoming and inclusive company in the gaming industry,” Kotick explained.



“We have already made significant progress ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees, and we are excited to have Kristen join our leadership team to help drive even greater improvement. Kristen’s success leading complex transformation with measurable results makes her the right person to ensure we deliver on our diversity, equity, and inclusion commitments and build a model workplace aligned with our values.”

In addition to increasing the number of women and nonbinary people employed at Activision Blizzard, Hines will also work to strengthen things like the company’s Employee Resource Groups, and partner with gaming teams to ensure more diverse, inclusive perspectives are implemented in game design.

