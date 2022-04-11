New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Capcom announces second Arcade Stadium collection

The collection will include 32 arcade classics, with SonSon available as a free download.
Morgan Shaver
1

On social media, Capcom shared the exciting news that it’s bringing 32 more arcade classics to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PC through the upcoming release of Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium.

The collection follows in the footsteps of last year’s Capcom Arcade Stadium release which likewise featured 32 arcade classics like Commando, Dynasty Wars, Street Fighter II, and Ghosts ‘n Goblins to name just a few.

Similar to last year’s collection, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium will offer one free base download game. As noted by Capcom, “SonSon will be a free download with this collection, and pre-orders/early purchases of Capcom Fighting Collection will also get Three Wonders as a bonus at launch.”

The Capcom Fighting Collection is set to release this year on June 24. As for when the launch of Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium will take place, Capcom has yet to share both release date information for the collection and what sort of games prospective buyers can expect to see.

With that being said, Capcom noted in its tweet that it promises to share more information soon. And, given that the Capcom Fighting Collection is slated to release on June 24, it’s possible we may hear more about Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium sometime later this summer.

Capcom Arcade Stadium released in 2021 featured 32 arcade classics, and its sequel, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, will likewise include 32 arcade classics.

While we wait to hear more about Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, we’re curious to hear your thoughts on what sort of games you’d like to see in the collection. Let us know in Chatty, and for more on Capcom, check out our piece on how Capcom raised employee salaries by 30 percent ahead of a 5th year of record profits.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

