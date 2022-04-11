Last Recollection trademark from Bandai Namco has .hack fans excited There's little detail on what Last Recollection is, but the recent release of .hack//G.U. Last Recode has fans convinced it's a new game or bundle.

Bandai Namco has been busy on some trademarks lately, and the quiet filing of one in particular has .hack fans raising their eyebrows. Recently, Bandai Namco filed a trademark in Europe and Japan for something called Last Recollection. While there’s little to say whether it’s a new IP or a repackaging of previously released games, the recent release of the .hack//G.U. trilogy under the name Last Recode suggests it could be another bundling of another set of .hack JRPGs.

The Bandai Namco filing of the Last Recollection trademark was seen by Gematsu and steely-eyed users on ResetEra. Filed on April 1, 2022, the Last Recollection trademark is tied to Bandai Namco Entertainment company for video game purposes. Bandai Namco itself has not announced anything in particular for whatever Last Recollection is in official capacity, but the title is very close to similar naming conventions Bandai Namco has used up to and including the .hack//G.U. Last Recode collection. This title bundled remastered versions of PS2 trilogy Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption together, plus a fourth game, Reconnection, and launched them on PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The recent release of the .hack//G.U. Last Recode collection on Nintendo Switch has fans hoping that Last Recollection is a similar bundling of the PS2-era .hack JRPG series.

While .hack fans were happy to see the aforementioned trilogy get some love in Last Recode, it doesn’t include all of the .hack JRPGs. A prior tetralogy including the titles .hack//Infection, .hack//Mutation, .hack//Outbreak, and .hack//Quarantine have seen no further release outside of the PS2. With the Last Recollection trademark filed by Bandai Namco, there is hope from .hack that this could spell the remaster and porting of those games to new platforms. That said, it could also be a new game altogether, or something altogether different from .hack.

There’s no telling what Last Recollection is at this time or if it’s tied to the .hack franchise, but since the trademark has been filed, we’re likely to hear something official from Bandai Namco on the matter eventually. Stay tuned as we keep an eye on this story for further updates and information.