.hack//G.U. Last Recode brings the remastered PS2 trilogy to Switch in March 2022 Remastered versions of the .hack//G.U. Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption will join new fourth game Reconnection in a Nintendo Switch bundle.

Back in 2006 on the PlayStation 2, .hack//G.U. Rebirth kicked off a fantastic series of RPGs based on the popular .hack franchise. Three games came out on PS2 including Rebirth, allowing players to bring their save data from game to game (an innovative venture at the time). Now, as we cross that trilogy’s 15th anniversary, we’re getting a bundle that celebrates it. .hack//G.U. Last Recode is a remastered collection of the PS2 .hack trilogy along with a fourth game that will be coming to Nintendo Switch in Japan and Asia in March 2022.

Bandai Namco and developers CyberConnect2 confirmed the upcoming .hack//G.U. Last Recode in a new trailer posted at Bandai Namco’s YouTube on December 2, 2021. Set to launch on March 10, 2022 in Japan and Asia (North American release pending), .hack//G.U. Last Recode is a remastered collection of all three PS2 RPGs, .hack//G.U. Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption, plus a fourth game, Reconnection. It will all be together in one package for Nintendo Switch players to explore the full story that began in 2006, including a number of enhancements to improve the overall flow of the game.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode has actually been around for some time, having released on PC and PS4 in 2017, but this is the first real confirmation of them on Switch. The lack of an initial North American release date is slight cause for concern, but all of the trilogy came stateside on the PS2, so there is plenty of reason to believe this bundle will make it over too (especially considering the trailer above is in English). Being able to take this bundle of RPGs wherever you want to play should also be a fantastic boon to fans.

With the initial Asia and Japan release dates for .hack//G.U. Last Recode on Switch set for March 2022, stay tuned as we await North American confirmation. We’ll share more details and updates on the game as they become available.