Evening Reading - April 6, 2022

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a puzzle by famed setter, zetamath, in today's video. This one features Renban lines where the digits along the line must be consecutive and non-repeating.

Let's learn about body language

A former FBI Agent gives his opinion on body language. It's incredible the little cues we put out that others can pick up on.

A Half-Life 2 Beta?

It's time to dive into the history of Half-Life 2 and how it was set to be a bit darker than what we have now.

More puzzles?

Looks like this bloke tackles the NYT Crossword each day. Maybe I can learn a thing or two about solving these puzzles?

Scamming the scammers

I love seeing clever people take scammers along on a ride. Waste their time so they're not ripping off grandparents!

GTA 5 has almost been out for 10 years

Idk man still seems sus to me pic.twitter.com/HxqNIGA2fD — Ali B ✨🕹 (@alibakes) April 6, 2022

How many times have you bought it?

Singing kitty!

What’s he singing pic.twitter.com/m4HOpoVxtD — memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) April 6, 2022

Kitty's got pipes!

Something to consider

Some people need to learn this one.

Mr. T staying strong

I just received my 2nd Moderna booster vaccine, and I feel good! I am still going to wear my mask and keep my distance because the virus ain’t over, Fool! Grrr — Mr. T (@MrT) April 6, 2022

Protecting himself!

