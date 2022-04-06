New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - April 6, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a puzzle by famed setter, zetamath, in today's video. This one features Renban lines where the digits along the line must be consecutive and non-repeating.

Let's learn about body language

A former FBI Agent gives his opinion on body language. It's incredible the little cues we put out that others can pick up on.

A Half-Life 2 Beta?

It's time to dive into the history of Half-Life 2 and how it was set to be a bit darker than what we have now.

More puzzles?

Looks like this bloke tackles the NYT Crossword each day. Maybe I can learn a thing or two about solving these puzzles?

Scamming the scammers

I love seeing clever people take scammers along on a ride. Waste their time so they're not ripping off grandparents!

GTA 5 has almost been out for 10 years

How many times have you bought it?

Singing kitty!

Kitty's got pipes!

Something to consider

Some people need to learn this one.

Mr. T staying strong

Protecting himself!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this photo of Rad. He loves hanging his head over the side of a bed or couch. Now, go ahead and download Shackpets so you can upload photos of your own adorable animals! We want to see them all!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola