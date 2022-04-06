New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Dune: Spice Wars arrives in early access this month

Shiro Games and Funcom have been working to bring the next generation of Dune strategy games to fans and newcomers alike.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Dune: Spice Wars is a much-anticipated title. The Dune franchise has a long history with strategy gaming and Shiro Games is writing the next chapter of that history with Spice Wars. The developers have been sharing tidbits of reveals and updates over a long period of time, but soon players will be able to see for themselves what Dune: Spice Wars has in store. It’s coming to Steam Early Access later this April 2022.

Shiro Games and Funcom announced the Steam Early Access release date of Dune: Spice Wars in a blog post on the game’s website on April 6, 2022. It was in this post that we learned that Dune: Spice Wars will be available in Early Access on Steam starting on April 26, 2022. The developers also announced a fourth faction in the form of Arrakis’ natives, the Fremen. They might lack some of the better gear and vehicles of the other groups, but they are uniquely equipped to survive the planet, avoid the sandworms, and make alliances with local villages and camps.

With the Fremen, Dune: Spice Wars will be launching in early access with four factions. The Atreides, Harkonnen, and Smugglers were already in, and over the following year, Shiro Games has plans to release quite a bit of further content throughout the game’s early access cycle. The Early Access period for Spice Wars is expected to last around a year at the longest and will see another new faction, a full single-player campaign, and multiplayer matches added.

First revealed back in December 2021 by publisher Funcom, Dune: Spice Wars looks like everything we’d love to see out of a modern Dune strategy game. With the April date set for early access, players don’t have to wait much longer to get a feel for how the game plays. Stay tuned for more coverage on the game right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola