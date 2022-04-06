Dune: Spice Wars arrives in early access this month Shiro Games and Funcom have been working to bring the next generation of Dune strategy games to fans and newcomers alike.

Dune: Spice Wars is a much-anticipated title. The Dune franchise has a long history with strategy gaming and Shiro Games is writing the next chapter of that history with Spice Wars. The developers have been sharing tidbits of reveals and updates over a long period of time, but soon players will be able to see for themselves what Dune: Spice Wars has in store. It’s coming to Steam Early Access later this April 2022.

Shiro Games and Funcom announced the Steam Early Access release date of Dune: Spice Wars in a blog post on the game’s website on April 6, 2022. It was in this post that we learned that Dune: Spice Wars will be available in Early Access on Steam starting on April 26, 2022. The developers also announced a fourth faction in the form of Arrakis’ natives, the Fremen. They might lack some of the better gear and vehicles of the other groups, but they are uniquely equipped to survive the planet, avoid the sandworms, and make alliances with local villages and camps.

With the Fremen, Dune: Spice Wars will be launching in early access with four factions. The Atreides, Harkonnen, and Smugglers were already in, and over the following year, Shiro Games has plans to release quite a bit of further content throughout the game’s early access cycle. The Early Access period for Spice Wars is expected to last around a year at the longest and will see another new faction, a full single-player campaign, and multiplayer matches added.

First revealed back in December 2021 by publisher Funcom, Dune: Spice Wars looks like everything we’d love to see out of a modern Dune strategy game. With the April date set for early access, players don’t have to wait much longer to get a feel for how the game plays. Stay tuned for more coverage on the game right here at Shacknews.