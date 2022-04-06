New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

No, you're not crazy, Google Analytics is busted

The Google Analytics service is currently displaying inaccurate information for some users in regards to real-time data.
Donovan Erskine
Google Analytics is usually an excellent tool for tracking analytical data for websites and online services. In addition to informing, it can be a major factor in the decision making process for business-owners both large and small. However, an ongoing issue with the service is causing it to report partially incorrect real-time data, rendering it useless for users around the globe.

It’s been a couple days since users first started experiencing issues with Google Analytics. While the service isn’t actually “down,” it’s only showing a portion of the correct real time data, leading users to believe that their numbers are only a fraction of what they actually are. Taking a look at Google’s Issue Tracker, we can see an outpouring of complaints of issues with the service over the past couple of days. Most users claim that the API is showing a lower than actual number, while some say it’s not working properly at all.

The issue extends outside of North America, too. Google Analytics users in Serbia, Brazil, Kenya, Argentina, and the Netherlands have all claimed to be having issues with the service. Though the problem has persisted for a couple of days now, there still isn’t any official word from Google about when users can expect the issue to be resolved. There is a Google Analytics Twitter account that’s worth keeping an eye on, but it hasn’t posted anything since March 24.

If you’re a business owner who has been experiencing issues with Google Analytics’ API showing you less than usual data, take solace in the fact that you’re not alone, and it is indeed a problem on Google’s side. If there are any potential updates on the situation, you can expect to read about them here on Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game.

