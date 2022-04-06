Reggie Fils-Aime will narrate the audiobook version of his autobiography Fils-Aime's new book, Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo, will have an audiobook version narrated by him.

Reggie Fils-Aime is legendary, to say the least. The man was a front-facing public figure of Nintendo throughout one of its biggest growth periods in the history of the company, and he’s also one of the most impressive executives to have ever risen through the ranks to achieve what he did. Fils-Aime still has a lot to give and has poured some of that energy into an autobiography, Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo. Disrupting the Game is going to have an audiobook version, and it’s going to be narrated by none other than Fils-Aime himself.

Speaking recently to IGN, Reggie Fils-Aime shared his goals in writing Disrupting the Game and his reasoning for narrating the audiobook himself.

“When I set out to write [Disrupting the Game], I wanted it to read as if I had written you a detailed letter with key stories and insights that inspire you to pursue your own journey,” Fils-Aime explained.

Reggie Fils-Aime's book, Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo, will be available on May 3, 2022, with the audiobook version narrated by Reggie himself.

Fils-Aime went on to share that his role in narrating Disrupting the game felt like an extension to the journey of writing it and giving authenticity to the experiences he shared in the book.

“Narrating the audiobook reinforced that I achieved my objective – the book truly is my own story, in my own voice,” Fils-Aime continued. “There are no self-congratulatory segments. Failures are unvarnished. I wanted the book to be authentic… hopefully, inspiring. Reading the book aloud brought a smile to my face.”

Reggie Fils-Aime was at Nintendo from 2003 to 2019, exiting the company and handing the reins to Doug Bowser as he went to go pursue further interests. Fils-Aime went on to share that it was Satoru Iwata’s passing that pushed him to consider his future and what he wanted to do with his time while he was still able. This is one of many stories shared in Fils-Aime’s book and one that was particularly hard for him to narrate.

“[Traveling to Kyoto for Iwata's funeral] was emotionally painful,” Fils-Aime said. “It also had its drama as we traveled into the city, right as a typhoon affected the area. I focus on the relationship I had with my boss, my mentor, and my friend. I had to pause many times when narrating this story, as all the emotion of that moment came flooding back.”

Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo will be available on May 3, 2022. The audiobook version narrated by Reggie Fils-Aime is already available for pre-order on Audible and Apple Books. Stay tuned for more details and updates as we get closer to the book’s launch.