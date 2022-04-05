New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - April 5, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

The puzzle that Simon tackles today is absolutely jaw-dropping. It's a sudoku puzzle with zero given digits and the clues around the perimeter are question marks. Not really a whole lot to go on here but he still manages to find the break-in point.

Time for maths!

It's always so interesting to hear math and science people talk about ideas and concepts!

Battlefield Friends looks to be leaving

BF2042 must be in quite a rough state for these blokes to be heading off.

The hardest Achievement

Imagine trying to do all of the hardest Achievements in order to work out which one is the toughest to unlock.

King of the Hill screens

In this episode, Bobby gets hypnotized by a queen ant. Definitely a weird episode.

Modern Family screens

Such a fantastic show. I wonder if I could watch it all again?

Explain Destiny 2 badly, a thread

Some good answers in here.

I can't believe the USA spells words so incorrectly

Just dropping letters out for no reason.

Ramadan is explained using gaming terms

I love how Vaati is basically this religious figure in this example. I learned things here!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad having a lovely snooze. Make sure to download Shackpets so you can upload photos of your adorable pet and challenge other pets! The community will vote for which one is cuter. Who will win?

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola