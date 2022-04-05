Evening Reading - April 5, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
The puzzle that Simon tackles today is absolutely jaw-dropping. It's a sudoku puzzle with zero given digits and the clues around the perimeter are question marks. Not really a whole lot to go on here but he still manages to find the break-in point.
Time for maths!
It's always so interesting to hear math and science people talk about ideas and concepts!
Battlefield Friends looks to be leaving
BF2042 must be in quite a rough state for these blokes to be heading off.
The hardest Achievement
Imagine trying to do all of the hardest Achievements in order to work out which one is the toughest to unlock.
King of the Hill screens
April 5, 2022
In this episode, Bobby gets hypnotized by a queen ant. Definitely a weird episode.
Modern Family screens
April 5, 2022
Such a fantastic show. I wonder if I could watch it all again?
Explain Destiny 2 badly, a thread
badly explain destiny 2 without using the game's name— Ascendant Nomad (@AscendantNomad) April 4, 2022
Some good answers in here.
I can't believe the USA spells words so incorrectly
Americans get 3 letters into aluminium and think “I got it from here”— TOM (@tomwalkerisgood) April 5, 2022
Just dropping letters out for no reason.
Ramadan is explained using gaming terms
Ramadan explained, for gamers pic.twitter.com/aUKcP7ouMs— Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) April 5, 2022
I love how Vaati is basically this religious figure in this example. I learned things here!
