Evening Reading - April 5, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

The puzzle that Simon tackles today is absolutely jaw-dropping. It's a sudoku puzzle with zero given digits and the clues around the perimeter are question marks. Not really a whole lot to go on here but he still manages to find the break-in point.

Time for maths!

It's always so interesting to hear math and science people talk about ideas and concepts!

Battlefield Friends looks to be leaving

BF2042 must be in quite a rough state for these blokes to be heading off.

The hardest Achievement

Imagine trying to do all of the hardest Achievements in order to work out which one is the toughest to unlock.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/yXiNmbVsMM — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) April 5, 2022

In this episode, Bobby gets hypnotized by a queen ant. Definitely a weird episode.

Modern Family screens

Such a fantastic show. I wonder if I could watch it all again?

Explain Destiny 2 badly, a thread

badly explain destiny 2 without using the game's name — Ascendant Nomad (@AscendantNomad) April 4, 2022

Some good answers in here.

I can't believe the USA spells words so incorrectly

Americans get 3 letters into aluminium and think “I got it from here” — TOM (@tomwalkerisgood) April 5, 2022

Just dropping letters out for no reason.

Ramadan is explained using gaming terms

Ramadan explained, for gamers pic.twitter.com/aUKcP7ouMs — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) April 5, 2022

I love how Vaati is basically this religious figure in this example. I learned things here!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad having a lovely snooze. Make sure to download Shackpets so you can upload photos of your adorable pet and challenge other pets! The community will vote for which one is cuter. Who will win?

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.