Nintendo Switch system update 14.1.0 patch notes add Platinum Point notifications The Switch will now notify you of unspent points where applicable through system notifications. Check out the full Version 14.1.0 patch notes here.

Nintendo has released another hardware system update for the Switch console. Version 14.1.0 is out now and should be distributed to pretty much any Switch with an online connection. The Switch has seen a host of new and requested features come in recently, but this latest one is related to your My Nintendo Platinum Points. We’ve got the full details on what’s included in Nintendo Switch system update 14.1.0 right here.

Nintendo Switch system update 14.1.0 patch notes

#NintendoSwitchOnline members can now redeem their #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons and #Splatoon 2, available until 5/1 at 6PM PT.



Icon elements will be refreshed each week. Learn more: https://t.co/y9KqdboddC pic.twitter.com/IWAeuXYYSI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 5, 2022

Nintendo launched the Switch system update 14.1.0 and its accompanying patch notes on the evening of April 4, 2022. The whole point of this one is letting players know when they have unspent Platinum Points where it matters. The Switch will now pop up with notifications if you have Platinum Points just sitting around. There’s also a new system setting where you can turn the notification off if you want. Check out the full patch notes for Nintendo Switch system update 14.1.0 below:

Ver. 14.1.0 (Released April 4, 2022)

"Platinum Point Notification Settings" has been added under Notifications in System Settings.

Unclaimed Platinum Points earned from completing Nintendo Switch Online missions on your Nintendo Switch system will generate notifications. Nintendo Switch Online missions and rewards are not available in some countries and regions. For more information, see How to Complete a My Nintendo Mission.

Setting these notifications to OFF will hide the notification sent when there are unclaimed Platinum Points.

That’s all there is to the Switch system update 14.1.0. It comes pretty quickly after a March update where group folders were finally added to the Switch. In addition, Nintendo has kicked off a new event where players can claim Animal Crossing and Splatoon 2 player icons in missions until May. Stay tuned for further updates and patches adding new features the Nintendo Switch soon.