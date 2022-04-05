New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Switch system update 14.1.0 patch notes add Platinum Point notifications

The Switch will now notify you of unspent points where applicable through system notifications. Check out the full Version 14.1.0 patch notes here.
TJ Denzer
1

Nintendo has released another hardware system update for the Switch console. Version 14.1.0 is out now and should be distributed to pretty much any Switch with an online connection. The Switch has seen a host of new and requested features come in recently, but this latest one is related to your My Nintendo Platinum Points. We’ve got the full details on what’s included in Nintendo Switch system update 14.1.0 right here.

Nintendo Switch system update 14.1.0 patch notes

Nintendo launched the Switch system update 14.1.0 and its accompanying patch notes on the evening of April 4, 2022. The whole point of this one is letting players know when they have unspent Platinum Points where it matters. The Switch will now pop up with notifications if you have Platinum Points just sitting around. There’s also a new system setting where you can turn the notification off if you want. Check out the full patch notes for Nintendo Switch system update 14.1.0 below:

Ver. 14.1.0 (Released April 4, 2022)

"Platinum Point Notification Settings" has been added under Notifications in System Settings.

  • Unclaimed Platinum Points earned from completing Nintendo Switch Online missions on your Nintendo Switch system will generate notifications.
  • Setting these notifications to OFF will hide the notification sent when there are unclaimed Platinum Points.

That’s all there is to the Switch system update 14.1.0. It comes pretty quickly after a March update where group folders were finally added to the Switch. In addition, Nintendo has kicked off a new event where players can claim Animal Crossing and Splatoon 2 player icons in missions until May. Stay tuned for further updates and patches adding new features the Nintendo Switch soon.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

