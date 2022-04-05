Twitter confirms it's working on an edit button Twitter will soon add its most requested feature.

Twitter users have been begging for an edit button since the earliest days of the platform. With all the changes that Twitter has seen over the past decade and a half, the edit button seems like the one feature that’s never been implemented. That will finally change soon. Twitter has announced that it is indeed working on an edit button, which it plans to start rolling out to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming months.

Twitter announced today that it has actually been working on an edit feature since last year. Last week on April Fools’ Day, Twitter shared a tweet in which it stated that it was working on an edit button, much to the frustration of users. This turned out to be no April Fools’ joke at all, as the company reassured that it truly is working on such a feature, further detailing its plans.

now that everyone is asking…



yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!



no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉



we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

Just yesterday, newly appointed Twitter board member Elon Musk shared a poll in which he asked if users would like an edit button. Over four million Twitter users voted on the poll, with 74 percent of them saying yes. However, Twitter states that the poll had no influence over the decision, and it was already working on such a feature long before Musk shared it.

The edit button will first be rolled out in a testing phase to Twitter Blue subscribers in the near future. Twitter has yet to explain exactly how the feature will work, but it did show what the option will look like in a GIF preview. There have been concerns as to how users with bad intentions may use the edit feature to spread misinformation or harmful content. It’s not yet clear what Twitter will do to limit this ability.

For those that have long awaited an edit button on Twitter, your time is finally coming. However, you might need to fork over some cash to be among its first users. For more of the news coming out of Twitter, stick with us here on Shacknews.