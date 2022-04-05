Elon Musk to join Twitter (TWTR) board of directors Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and active executives were happy to welcome Musk to the board following his 9.2% investment in the company.

At the beginning of the week, Tesla and SpaceX lead Elon Musk surprised many with the announcement of a major investment into Twitter shares, taking a major stake in the company. It would seem that Musk is getting deeper entrenched in the company as well. As of today, it has been announced that Elon Musk will join Twitter’s board of directors, and Musk himself has promised work with the board to bring “significant improvements” to the Twitter platform.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced Elon Musk’s appointment to the company’s board of directors via his personal Twitter on April 5, 2022.

“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term,” Agrawal said of the appointment.

The move was further supported and praised by Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, who tweeted that Musk and Agrawal will make for an “incredible team.” Furthermore, Elon Musk signaled his excitement to join the board and promised efforts to bring major improvements to the platform.

Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Elon Musk’s appointment to the Twitter board of directors is an interesting move as it comes immediately after Musk invested in a 9.2 percent stake in the company, making him the company’s largest shareholder. Musk has been a vocal critic of Twitter, sharing a number of posts and polls criticizing the allowance of free speech on the platform and asking his followers what should be done to improve Twitter. Elon Musk has also previously shared sentiments that he would like to end SEC monitoring and meddling in his tweets, following a 2019 settlement in which Tesla layers were to vet Elon Musk’s Twitter after he allegedly used his platform to influence Tesla stock.

Nonetheless, Twitter (TWTR) stock has jumped hugely on Elon’s new involvement in the company. With him joining the board, it will be interesting to see what changes he attempts to bring to the table. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor the story for new updates and details.