Xbox Mentoring Program partners women in gaming with aspiring talent Registration is open now through April 17, with anyone 18 or over able to participate.

Originally announced on International Women’s Day, the Xbox Mentoring Program is an effort aimed at “partnering women in gaming careers across Xbox’s diverse range of studios and products with aspiring talent” as noted by a post on Xbox Wire.

More specifically, the Xbox Mentoring Program gives participants a chance to take advantage of free one-on-one coaching sessions with “key leaders in select markets” across a variety of countries, the US, UK, and Canada included, among others.

If you’re interested, registration for the Xbox Mentoring Program is now open, with submissions accepted from now until April 17. Some of the Xbox Mentors lending their coaching talents as part of the Xbox Mentoring Program include Xbox Social Marketing Manager, Hailey Geller, Executive Producer of Everwild, Louise O’Connor, and Producer at The Coalition, Venessa Nyarko, among a number of other talented individuals.

On the FAQ page for the Xbox Mentoring Program, it’s described as follows:

Xbox’s new mentoring program is for everyone, and is aimed at partnering women in leadership across Xbox’s diverse range of studios and products with aspiring talent. Entrants are offered a chance to win access to a valuable 1:1 coaching session with key industry leaders in selected markets (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Japan, and Korea) with additional markets to follow.

Anyone over the age of 18 can register to participate in the Xbox Mentoring Program. However, it should be noted that not everyone who registers will be able to participate, with the FAQ explaining that Microsoft will only be selecting one individual from each participating region.

Microsoft will select (1) individual (8 individuals in total) from each participating region: US, UK, ANZ (Australia & New Zealand), Canada, DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), France, Japan, and Korea for the coaching session. The individual will be selected based upon similar career goals that match the mentor’s career experience. Individuals will be notified by susan.coulter@becore.com on or before 21 April, 2022. The individual must reply to the email notification within three (3) days of outreach (“Selected Participant”), or Microsoft will select another individual for the coaching session.

In the event you aren’t selected to participate, you’re free to apply for the next mentoring opportunity. As for when that might be, the FAQ informs aspiring participants that the program is set to run for the next 3 months, with Microsoft reportedly “looking into an extension for the whole year.”

For more on the Xbox Mentoring Program, be sure to read through the full post on Xbox Wire which includes a full list of all participating mentors. To register for a chance at a one-on-one coaching session, head over to the official website for the Xbox Mentoring Program.