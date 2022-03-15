New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Evening Reading - March 15, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today Simon tackles a unique sudoku that is packed full of cages but otherwise has no given digits! What an absolutely mind-bending puzzle.

Heath Ledger's Joker is phenomenal

Screen Rant has done a great job at showing the journey of this iconic performance. By far my favorite Joker.

The kids have thoughts on Scotty

These fuel prices sure are another great reason to find an alternative.

What breed of dog is this?

Wrong answers only.

This is low-key hilarious

PETA did something good here.

These are some great editing skills

Love all the little details here.

That's a big cat!

Enjoying a bit of milk.

Love seeing ice get smashed

This is some good content.

A darker, grittier Batman

Has it really gotten that bad?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this photo of Rad sleeping. Be sure to download Shackpets to see more photos of cute pets and upload your own!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola