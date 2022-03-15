Evening Reading - March 15, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Halo series takes a bold swing at Master Chief and the franchise mythos
- Ghostwire: Tokyo has us hungry for more horror after a spooky sample
- Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
- Latest Warframe devstream details Angels of the Zariman expansion
- Weird West headlines Xbox Game Pass late March 2022 lineup
- Perfect Dark studio The Initiative hit with a wave of 'fast and furious' resignations
- What We Survive Iron Banner Season 16 quest guide - Destiny 2
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak DLC gets June release date, new monsters
- Destiny players are reminiscing about all the terrible features the game used to have
- Dino Crisis co-designer is 'deeply involved' in ExoPrimal
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today Simon tackles a unique sudoku that is packed full of cages but otherwise has no given digits! What an absolutely mind-bending puzzle.
Heath Ledger's Joker is phenomenal
Screen Rant has done a great job at showing the journey of this iconic performance. By far my favorite Joker.
The kids have thoughts on Scotty
The kids are sharing this on TicToc Mr Speaker #Auspol #Climatecrisis pic.twitter.com/7SHVdoNE8y— ruthenium erbium 🌿 (@RErbium) March 9, 2022
These fuel prices sure are another great reason to find an alternative.
What breed of dog is this?
Breb doggo pic.twitter.com/IhVtfRlrV0— WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) March 15, 2022
Wrong answers only.
This is low-key hilarious
Rise, Tarnished, and bear witness to the amazing animals of the Lands Between!— PETA (@peta) March 7, 2022
Here are our top 5 things you should do in #ELDENRING. pic.twitter.com/ULPC8RQQDG
PETA did something good here.
These are some great editing skills
for video editing class i needed to demonstrate 3 greenscreen effects— notMaddy² (@squalishere) March 14, 2022
i got an A+ pic.twitter.com/hlFe6KjnWI
Love all the little details here.
That's a big cat!
Big baby tiger pic.twitter.com/TXNDJ6bVHl— WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) March 15, 2022
Enjoying a bit of milk.
Love seeing ice get smashed
Me watching every finisher in Stranger of Paradise pic.twitter.com/K4ntdT40uL— stilladuckling (@stilladuckling) March 12, 2022
This is some good content.
A darker, grittier Batman
evolution of Batman pic.twitter.com/u91VNT9JZA— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 12, 2022
Has it really gotten that bad?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Check out this photo of Rad sleeping. Be sure to download Shackpets to see more photos of cute pets and upload your own!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
