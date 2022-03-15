Evening Reading - March 15, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today Simon tackles a unique sudoku that is packed full of cages but otherwise has no given digits! What an absolutely mind-bending puzzle.

Heath Ledger's Joker is phenomenal

Screen Rant has done a great job at showing the journey of this iconic performance. By far my favorite Joker.

The kids have thoughts on Scotty

The kids are sharing this on TicToc Mr Speaker #Auspol #Climatecrisis pic.twitter.com/7SHVdoNE8y — ruthenium erbium 🌿 (@RErbium) March 9, 2022

These fuel prices sure are another great reason to find an alternative.

What breed of dog is this?

Wrong answers only.

This is low-key hilarious

Rise, Tarnished, and bear witness to the amazing animals of the Lands Between!



Here are our top 5 things you should do in #ELDENRING. pic.twitter.com/ULPC8RQQDG — PETA (@peta) March 7, 2022

PETA did something good here.

These are some great editing skills

for video editing class i needed to demonstrate 3 greenscreen effects



i got an A+ pic.twitter.com/hlFe6KjnWI — notMaddy² (@squalishere) March 14, 2022

Love all the little details here.

That's a big cat!

Enjoying a bit of milk.

Love seeing ice get smashed

Me watching every finisher in Stranger of Paradise pic.twitter.com/K4ntdT40uL — stilladuckling (@stilladuckling) March 12, 2022

This is some good content.

A darker, grittier Batman

evolution of Batman pic.twitter.com/u91VNT9JZA — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 12, 2022

Has it really gotten that bad?

