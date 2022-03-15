Latest Warframe devstream details Angels of the Zariman expansion The team at Digital Extremes took some time during their recent livestream to talk in-depth about Angels of Zariman.

Warframe continues to be one of the most successful live service games in the industry. The development team at Digital Extremes has seemingly perfected the approach with its long-running action RPG centered around kick-ass space ninjas known as Tenno. During its most recent livestream last week, the folks at Digital Extremes took the wraps off of the upcoming Angels of the Zariman expansion.

Continuing the story from The New War with an original quest, Angels of Zariman looks incredibly promising. In addition to a brand-new quest, the expansion brings a wealth of additional content and features, including a new Warframe, three new playable mission types, a social hub town, customizable apartments for players aboard the Zariman Ten Zero, and new customizations alongside quality-of-life improvements.

Void Shell skins will be introduced for the first time, which will further increase customization in Warframe allowing players to freely change textures on materials and apply a tint to their Warframe. These skins will be available to earn as well as purchase. Additionally, Evolving Weapons will make their debut in Warframe, which can be procured from a new NPC aboard the Zariman. These weapons will evolve based on challenges completed in-game, and players can unlock various aspects of these weapons as they progress.

Players who complete the Angels of the Zariman Quest will gain access to a personal apartment aboard the lost ship, complete with customizable options to create a one-of-a-kind home in space they can decorate as they wish.

While Digital Extremes doesn’t yet have a firm release date for Angels of Zariman, Tenno can still look forward to Warframe’s upcoming ninth-anniversary celebration. The game is celebrating its ninth birthday this month with a slew of new content, some free gear, and a brand new entry in its Prime Access program with Garuda Prime. Players who missed out on previous Dex content will be treated to its return, along with a new Dex Skin earnable through weekly alerts. Players can log in during Warframe’s anniversary celebration for a free Wisp Dex Skin. Warframe’s anniversary celebration and Garuda Prime Access kicks off on March 28.