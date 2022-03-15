Weird West headlines Xbox Game Pass late March 2022 lineup Ex-Arkane veteran-led WolfEye Studios is finally launching Weird West, and it's a Day One on Xbox Game Pass alongside further games coming to the program.

We’re coming into the later end of March and that means it’s time for Xbox to announce a fresh new collection of games coming to its Xbox Game Pass program for the rest of the month. Headlining the second half of March 2022 is WolfEye Studios and Devolver Digital horror western RPG Weird West. It’ll come out as a Day One addition to Xbox Game Pass alongside another collection of further fun games for the program.

Xbox announced the later March 2022 collection of games coming to Xbox Game Pass via a Xbox Wire blog post on March 15, 2022. There are a number of interesting games set to hit the Xbox Game Pass on both consoles and PC through the end of March and into April. One of the most interesting this time around is easily Weird West. This game comes from ex-Arkane Studios veterans who formed WolfEye Studios in 2019 and have been working on the game since. Weird West is finally set to launch on March 31 and it will join Xbox Game Pass for play on console, PC, and Cloud versions of the program on the same day.

More games to play coming soon always puts us in a good moodhttps://t.co/vjPiSA4tep pic.twitter.com/hnXauicUId — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 15, 2022

We’ve enjoyed playing with cowboys and cosmic horrors in Weird West in our previews of the game, but the end of this month brings the whole kit and kaboodle of horror western RPG fun to for our perusal. It’s joined by a wealth of other games too. Check out the full list below:

Shredders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – March 17

– March 17 The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – March 17

– March 17 Tainted Grail: Conquest (Console) ID@Xbox – March 22

– March 22 Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 22

– March 22 Norco (PC) ID@Xbox – March 24

– March 24 F1 2021 (Console) EA Play – March 24

– March 24 Crusader Kings III Console Edition (Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – March 29

Weird West (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – March 31

That covers the gaming goodness coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. What are you most excited to try out? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.