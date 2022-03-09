New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Evening Reading - March 9, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today Simon tackles another fantastic sudoku by the masterful Phistomefel.

Destiny 2's new raid has some interesting lore

The community sure is quick to piece together 

Creating the perfect password

Some apps take their passwords too seriously.

Fantastic Destiny 2 meme

Rhulk is awesome.

Licence plate knows what's up

Why do you cry?

The interviewing process is tough

Need experience to get experience.

Create the build that works for you

Dying too quickly? Get more health.

Elden Ring's character creator process

Have you been able to make a character look like you?

Looks like you've opened a weird chest

Welcome to Cleveland!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! Go and download Shackpets and upload some photos of your own pet!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola