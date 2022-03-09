Evening Reading - March 9, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Triangle Strategy review: Three sides to every story
- Elden Ring's brilliance transcends the Soulsborne legacy
- Smash World Tour 2022 features $250,000 prize pool, global standings
- How to sign up for Gundam Evolution's Closed Network Test
- Returnal gets campaign co-op & a survival mode in its latest update
- The DioField Chronicle tactical RPG revealed by Square Enix
- Gundam Evolution takes giant robot F2P team battles worldwide in 2022
- Valkyrie Elysium from Square Enix takes flight on PS5 & PS4 in 2022
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection kicks some shell this year on Playstation
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today Simon tackles another fantastic sudoku by the masterful Phistomefel.
Destiny 2's new raid has some interesting lore
The community sure is quick to piece together
Creating the perfect password
[bank account that literally has all my money]: password can be “boobies” for seven straight years, we don’t care— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) March 3, 2022
[regional parking app I will use one time]: we require 10-factor authentication, password must contain nine Sumerian symbols and a couplet in Iambic pentameter
Some apps take their passwords too seriously.
Fantastic Destiny 2 meme
i put a small effort into this please like it pic.twitter.com/nvyybqUnlo— Matty McDee (@MattyMcDee) March 8, 2022
Rhulk is awesome.
Licence plate knows what's up
@Reflog_18 I saw this license plate in Zanesville today. So true! pic.twitter.com/Jfs03PQh1x— Jeff Wickerham (@jeffwickerham) March 10, 2022
Why do you cry?
The interviewing process is tough
just some more game dev interviewing/hiring commentary pic.twitter.com/XvA6etfwRH— leslee, trailer treasure ✨ (@leslee_annsh) March 9, 2022
Need experience to get experience.
Create the build that works for you
elden ring is an rpg pic.twitter.com/di6z4t4I0L— K'eeg (@armormodechang) March 8, 2022
Dying too quickly? Get more health.
Elden Ring's character creator process
ELDEN RINGでのキャラの再現率の高さよ！ pic.twitter.com/0FBBtYVbsm— 今村孝矢 / Takaya Imamura (@ima_1966) March 9, 2022
Have you been able to make a character look like you?
Looks like you've opened a weird chest
March 9, 2022
Welcome to Cleveland!
