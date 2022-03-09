The DioField Chronicle tactical RPG revealed by Square Enix Square Enix showed off a brand new tactical RPG at the latest PlayStation State of Play.

Square Enix appeared during the latest PlayStation State of Play to discuss some of its upcoming projects. Among these games is The DioField Chronicle, a brand new tactical RPG.

We got our first look at The DioField Chronicle during the latest PlayStation State of Play. The reveal trailer shows off the game’s HD-2D art style, similar to what we saw in Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy. Following the announcement, Square Enix shared more information about The DioField Chronicle on the company’s website.

The game Is set in a unique world that blends fantasy, medieval and modern-day influences. Under the hand of the Shaytham dynasty, the Kingdom of Alletain on DioField Island has known peace for 200 years - but the rise of new powers and Modern Magic means that’s about to change.

The Kingdom of Alletain is rich in Jade - a precious mineral, prized for its use as a base ingredient in magic and sorcery. Of course, so valuable a resource will always draw attention, and inevitably the Empire and the Alliance both turn their gaze towards the island.

This post also details how combat will work in the new RPG. Battles are carried out in real-time, with players giving commands to their mercenary units. However, players have the option to pause the game in order to assess the battlefield and determine a strategy.

The DioField Chronicle was just one of the video games that Square Enix talked about during the March 2022 PlayStation State of Play, which also featured the announcement of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.