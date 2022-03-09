New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The DioField Chronicle tactical RPG revealed by Square Enix

Square Enix showed off a brand new tactical RPG at the latest PlayStation State of Play.
Donovan Erskine
Square Enix appeared during the latest PlayStation State of Play to discuss some of its upcoming projects. Among these games is The DioField Chronicle, a brand new tactical RPG.

We got our first look at The DioField Chronicle during the latest PlayStation State of Play. The reveal trailer shows off the game’s HD-2D art style, similar to what we saw in Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy. Following the announcement, Square Enix shared more information about The DioField Chronicle on the company’s website.

This post also details how combat will work in the new RPG. Battles are carried out in real-time, with players giving commands to their mercenary units. However, players have the option to pause the game in order to assess the battlefield and determine a strategy.

The DioField Chronicle was just one of the video games that Square Enix talked about during the March 2022 PlayStation State of Play, which also featured the announcement of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

