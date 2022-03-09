The DioField Chronicle tactical RPG revealed by Square Enix
Square Enix showed off a brand new tactical RPG at the latest PlayStation State of Play.
Square Enix appeared during the latest PlayStation State of Play to discuss some of its upcoming projects. Among these games is The DioField Chronicle, a brand new tactical RPG.
We got our first look at The DioField Chronicle during the latest PlayStation State of Play. The reveal trailer shows off the game’s HD-2D art style, similar to what we saw in Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy. Following the announcement, Square Enix shared more information about The DioField Chronicle on the company’s website.
This post also details how combat will work in the new RPG. Battles are carried out in real-time, with players giving commands to their mercenary units. However, players have the option to pause the game in order to assess the battlefield and determine a strategy.
The DioField Chronicle was just one of the video games that Square Enix talked about during the March 2022 PlayStation State of Play, which also featured the announcement of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, The DioField Chronicle tactical RPG revealed by Square Enix