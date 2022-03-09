Valkyrie Elysium from Square Enix takes flight on PS5 & PS4 in 2022 Wednesday's State of Play closed with the reveal of a new IP from Square Enix.

Square Enix has a new RPG on the way. Closing out Wednesday's State of Play presentation, Square unveiled an RPG centered around a mysterious new heroine Naruto-running across the world and battling giant dragons and monsters. It's all part of the revival of an old-school IP, which Square Enix has titled Valkyrie Elysium.

Valkyrie Elysium is not, in fact, a new IP, but actually a follow-up to a PSX title called Valkyrie Profile, which released back in 2000. This new game is being touted as an action-RPG set in a world inspired by Norse mythology. Players will take control of the title character, Valkyrie, who has been tasked with protecting the human world as it sits on the brink of destruction. Valkyrie will use a mixture of melee combat and magical abilities, featuring a slew of combos and finishers centered around a new real-time action combat system. Valkyrie will not go into battle alone. Like Elysium's predecessors, she'll be able to recruit the Einherjar, who can be summoned to assist against enemies.

Valkyrie Elysium is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this year. Plus, according to the Square Enix website, it's also coming to PC via Steam! Expect to learn more about this game, as well as the other handful of Square Enix titles, like Forspoken and The DioField Chronicle, that all appear to be coming in 2022. We'll follow this game throughout its development, but for now, be sure to catch up on everything from Wednesday's State of Play presentation.