Forspoken delayed to October release

Luminous Productions is pushing Forspoken from its planned May release date.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Forspoken is among the several highly-anticipated video game releases for this year, with the original IP looking to offer a unique action-RPG experience. The game was originally set to be released in May, but it’s not going to make that date. Luminous Productions has announced that Forspoken has been delayed to October.

We first learned of Forspoken’s delay in a post from developer Luminous Productions to the game’s Twitter account. “Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us.” Initially slated for a May 24 launch, Forspoken will now hit shelves five months later on October 11.

Originally teased in 2020 as Project Athia, Luminous Productions and publisher Square Enix officially revealed Forspoken early last year. The original story follows Freya, a young woman residing in New York that gets transported from the bustling metropolis to the fantasy world of Athia. Early looks at gameplay have indicated that fluid movement and environment traversal will be a big aspect of the game.

With several developers at the studio aiding in the development of Final Fantasy 15, Forspoken will be Luminous Productions’ first solo project. Prior to the game’s official unveiling, fans theorized that it would be set in the Final Fantasy universe.

Although we don’t know much about Forspoken, we’ve been pretty impressed with what we’ve seen thus far. While fans may be a bit disappointed that the game won’t be out when they expected, there will be no shortage of high-quality video games to hold them over until it’s out. With the delay, Forspoken is the first major game confirmed for an October release date. You can keep up with all of the games arriving this year with our 2022 video game release calendar.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

