Evening Reading - February 2, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human review: Surviving on the edge
- 7 Gran Turismo 7 features to get your motor running
- 4 Things we want from the Pokemon franchise after Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Zuckerberg says Facebook is working on a high-end VR HMD
- Facebook (FB) still expects to change stock symbol to META in 2022
- Ghostwire: Tokyo makes it official: Launches on PS5 in March
- Facebook Reality Labs VR/AR division lost $3.3 billion in Q4 2021
- Facebook (FB) expects negative impact to 2022 growth from iOS cross-app tracking
- Dying Light 2 players with early copies asked to wait for Day One patch
- Godfall developer Counterplay Games is hiring to make a 'co-op fantasy shooter'
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon's episode today sees him tackling an arrow sudoku.
This bloke is pretty good at picking locks
It seems so effortless. I wonder if there's one that's caused him a bit of grief.
Bit of an old video, but here Guy Ritchie discusses Snatch
I think I'm a fan of nearly all of Guy Ritchie's films.
Calling all Destiny 2 players
You've probably already dabbled in it, but Datto has put out a video that talks about a Stasis build he's been using. It might be time to revisit Stasis ahead of the Witch Queen launch.
King of the Hill screen
February 2, 2022
In this episode, Hank has to make the tough call to get rid of his beloved truck.
The James Webb Space Telescope has made it
Yay! The James Webb Space Telescope is now orbiting the Earth-Sun Lagrange point L2. I think it's safe to talk about now.— John Carlos Baez (@johncarlosbaez) February 1, 2022
L2 is an unstable point. So they'll need to use a little propellant every 3 weeks to keep the orbit from spiraling out.
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/Ywd0NcBMgt
Is it time to start taking photos? I can't wait to see what we find.
I hope this is real
Shit made my day lol pic.twitter.com/EmLCWXjbcU— Drex (Mad Drx) (@DrxExe) February 2, 2022
Time to put racist people in their place: the trash.
Assemble your army
Charge..💂⚔️🐔🐔🐔😅— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 26, 2022
Sound On..🔊🆙 pic.twitter.com/9afqb1bXzr
The ultimate force.
All the logos have been made
It's over pic.twitter.com/G9uzYfsgU9— Elliot (LIVE ON TWITCH 🔴) (@elliotiscoolguy) February 1, 2022
Time to loop back around to more detailed logos.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad cleaning his toe beans. You can see more photos like this over on Shackpets! Download it today and start uploading photos of your own pet. Challenge other pets and see who the community votes as the cutest!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 2, 2022