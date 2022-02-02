Evening Reading - February 2, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon's episode today sees him tackling an arrow sudoku.

This bloke is pretty good at picking locks

It seems so effortless. I wonder if there's one that's caused him a bit of grief.

Bit of an old video, but here Guy Ritchie discusses Snatch

I think I'm a fan of nearly all of Guy Ritchie's films.

Calling all Destiny 2 players

You've probably already dabbled in it, but Datto has put out a video that talks about a Stasis build he's been using. It might be time to revisit Stasis ahead of the Witch Queen launch.

King of the Hill screen

pic.twitter.com/ujIDVMeMsk — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) February 2, 2022

In this episode, Hank has to make the tough call to get rid of his beloved truck.

The James Webb Space Telescope has made it

Yay! The James Webb Space Telescope is now orbiting the Earth-Sun Lagrange point L2. I think it's safe to talk about now.



L2 is an unstable point. So they'll need to use a little propellant every 3 weeks to keep the orbit from spiraling out.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/Ywd0NcBMgt — John Carlos Baez (@johncarlosbaez) February 1, 2022

Is it time to start taking photos? I can't wait to see what we find.

I hope this is real

Shit made my day lol pic.twitter.com/EmLCWXjbcU — Drex (Mad Drx) (@DrxExe) February 2, 2022

Time to put racist people in their place: the trash.

Assemble your army

The ultimate force.

All the logos have been made

Time to loop back around to more detailed logos.

