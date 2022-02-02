New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dying Light 2 players with early copies asked to wait for Day One patch

Techland addressed Dying Light 2 retail copies out in the wild, asking players to be patient for release day when a patch full of fixes and tweaks is coming.
TJ Denzer
1

Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s release is right around the corner. The much-anticipated follow-up to 2015’s open-world and parkour-heavy zombie action game has been pushed back several times over, but Techland has finally arrived at the finish line. That said, some players are crossing that line before the race officially gets under way by playing early copies, and Techland is concerned the experience will be tarnished if they dig in now. The developer has asked players with early copies of Dying Light 2 to wait for the game’s Day One patch before they play.

Techland addressed the matter of early Dying Light 2 copies out in public hands via the game’s Twitter on February 1. With the game set to launch on February 4, 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC, it would appear that some physical copies of the game have already made it out into the wild. To this, Techland cautions that players already in possession of the game should wait for the game’s release date when a Day One patch full of fixes and tweaks will be released.

Despite Techland’s warnings, reviews of Dying Light 2: Stay Human are already going up around the gaming industry, including our own here at Shacknews. While we found the traversal elements and mysteries of the city and its story fun to explore, we had some technical issues with the parkour and found some of the mechanics to be clashing. We weren’t alone in our criticisms either.

With that in mind, it may very well be that Dying Light 2’s Day One patch addresses some of the technical issues that many reviewers mentioned in their critiques of the game. Either way, Techland wants players to have the best experience possible and it would seem that waiting for the Day One patch and the fixes therein will at least make for overall smoother gameplay when it launches on February 4, 2022.

