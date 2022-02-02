Facebook (FB) still expects to change stock symbol to META in 2022 Facebook is still operating under the FB stock symbol, but expects the change to META this year.

Meta's Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'META' in the first half of 2022. This will replace the current ticker symbol 'FB,' which has been used since the company's initial public offering in 2012, and more details on exact timing will be forthcoming. No action is required by our stockholders with respect to the ticker symbol change and it does not affect the rights of our stockholders. Our Class A common stock will continue to be listed on NASDAQ and the CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

Back when Facebook originally announced that it would be changing its name to Meta, the company also said that its stock symbol would eventually be changing from FB to META to reflect the rebrand. However, there haven’t been any updates on this front since then. The message in today’s report reassures that the change is still coming and expected by the end of this year.

The company's change in stock symbol from FB to META is a part of its rebrand and desire to be seen as more than just a social media company.