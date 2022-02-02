Godfall developer Counterplay Games is hiring to make a 'co-op fantasy shooter' It would appear that Counterplay Games already has lofty plans for its next game and is staffing up for it now.

The creators that brought us Godfall are seemingly preparing for their next major product, and it looks to be an all-new IP. Counterplay Games was recently observed to have new hiring pages up and, if the descriptions in the positions are anything to go by, it looks like the Godfall dev is preparing to make a new “cooperative action fantasy shooter.”

The listings for new jobs and the tease of a new game were seen on the Counterplay Games website’s career pages. According to one such listing for a Producer, Counterplay has an unannounced new IP in mind: the aforementioned co-op fantasy shooter. Other listings such as Senior Writer and Animation Programmer also seem to be related to this next project. Whatever Counterplay has up its sleeves, the promise of a co-op fantasy shooter means it will likely play in major contrast to previously released title Godfall, and assures us that it’s not simply a spinoff or sequel to Counterplay’s previous release.

Whatever Counterplay Games has up its sleeve seems to suggest that the studio is once again focusing on a co-op multiplayer experience.

With only Godfall to its name as a major release, and based on the lukewarm reception to that game throughout its launch and post-launch support, Counterplay Games still has plenty to prove. Though Godfall was gorgeous and interesting in its presentation, same-y and uninspired combat and a messy story couldn’t keep our attention throughout the whole adventure in our Shacknews review.

On the flipside, whatever this next game is, it sounds like Counterplay Games will be sticking to its penchant for multiplayer co-op experiences. It remains to be seen if it will be a looter shooter in the vein of Destiny or something more linear, but regardless, Counterplay seems to have its next major idea.

Whatever that idea turns out to be, we’ll be watching for announcements from the Godfall dev when they happen. Stay tuned for Counterplay Games updates as they become available, right here at Shacknews.