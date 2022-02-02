Zuckerberg says Facebook is working on a high-end VR HMD On Facebook's Q4 2021 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared that a high-end VR HMD is in the works.

Facebook’s purchase of Oculus back in 2014 was its first major step in becoming a major player in the VR business. Since then, we’ve seen Oculus’ products and services tied into the Facebook ecosystem. With how bullish the parent company has been on VR and the Metaverse, it’s no surprise that Facebook is looking to offer more products in that field. During the company’s Q4 2021 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that Facebook is currently developing a high-end VR HMD (head-mounted device).

The Facebook earnings call took place just shortly after the company released its Q4 2021 earnings report. This is where Zuckerberg first spoke about a new high-end VR HMD being in development at Oculus. The company’s current premier headset, the Meta Quest 2, is arguably reasonably priced, creating a decent entry point for those looking to get into VR. The fact that the new headset will be high-end seems to imply that it will be a bit pricier.

Zuckerberg didn’t share many details about the new headset, other than the fact that it’s targeting a release by the end of the calendar year. Despite the controversial outlook on Oculus following the Facebook takeover, the company is at the forefront of VR technology, it will be interesting to see what the team has up its sleeves.

Meta and Oculus are working on a high-end VR HMD that’s going to launch by the end of that year. With that in mind, it shouldn’t be too long until we start to get some concrete details. For more on Facebook and all of the news coming out of its recent earnings report and earnings call, stick with Shacknews.