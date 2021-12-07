New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 7, 2021

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This sudoku puzzle is called #sudoku, which makes sense given the coloring.

Stranger Things trailer

I somehow missed this trailer when it was released last month. I'm so keen for more Stranger Things. What a great show. So much nostalgia.

Let's learn about microwaves!

I love the hands-on learning that this chap offers. It's always so chaotic.

King of the Hill screens

I really enjoy this episode of King of the Hill. It's kind of an allegory for one night stands. At least, I could make the argument that it is.

The Spotify Wrapped genre page is rather clever

What you think is poor design is actually a fantastic marketing trick. The "bad design" is all people were talking about.

Have you been pondering the horse?

I am definitely enjoying Xur's game show.

Asking someone what an NFT is

Sounds like a filename to me.

Making clay things

This would make your ancestors extremely proud.

GoldenEye 007 music slaps

Even the pause screen is a banger.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! It's summer time now, so it's getting a bit too hot for snuggles. But he still wants the pats!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

