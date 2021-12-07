Evening Reading - December 7, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

This sudoku puzzle is called #sudoku, which makes sense given the coloring.

Stranger Things trailer

I somehow missed this trailer when it was released last month. I'm so keen for more Stranger Things. What a great show. So much nostalgia.

Let's learn about microwaves!

I love the hands-on learning that this chap offers. It's always so chaotic.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/D5suoNCrNx — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) December 2, 2021

I really enjoy this episode of King of the Hill. It's kind of an allegory for one night stands. At least, I could make the argument that it is.

The Spotify Wrapped genre page is rather clever

What you think is poor design is actually a fantastic marketing trick. The "bad design" is all people were talking about.

Have you been pondering the horse?

I am definitely enjoying Xur's game show.

Asking someone what an NFT is

Babe what’s an NFT ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/Yoc3bhwf6d — Sahib Singh (@sahibcantsingh) December 3, 2021

Sounds like a filename to me.

Making clay things

When you make aalittle thing with clay be proud pic.twitter.com/lFo3I2CR54 — Simon (@MalkyDungeon) December 3, 2021

This would make your ancestors extremely proud.

GoldenEye 007 music slaps

Goldeneye 007 pause music had no business going so hard, but I’m glad it did. pic.twitter.com/y6pZSq5SS7 — Genna Bain ♡ (@GennaBain) December 3, 2021

Even the pause screen is a banger.

