Evening Reading - December 7, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Halo Infinite review: Flawless cowboy
- Shacknews Direct: Introducing Shackpets!
- A Memoir Blue preview: Underwater reflections
- Nick Offerman set to join cast of HBO's Last of Us series
- Unboxing and review: Harry Potter Mystery Wands Series 5
- AWS servers down, affecting League of Legends, PUBG, & Dead by Daylight [UPDATED]
- Lawsuit ruling reveals Bitcoin founder 'Satoshi Nakamoto' was actually Craig Wright
- The Last of Us HBO TV series official cast list
- Ubisoft Quartz introduces 'energy-efficient NFTs' this week
- Halo's magnum, energy sword, & battle rifle come to Destiny 2
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
This sudoku puzzle is called #sudoku, which makes sense given the coloring.
Stranger Things trailer
I somehow missed this trailer when it was released last month. I'm so keen for more Stranger Things. What a great show. So much nostalgia.
Let's learn about microwaves!
I love the hands-on learning that this chap offers. It's always so chaotic.
King of the Hill screens
December 2, 2021
I really enjoy this episode of King of the Hill. It's kind of an allegory for one night stands. At least, I could make the argument that it is.
The Spotify Wrapped genre page is rather clever
December 1, 2021
What you think is poor design is actually a fantastic marketing trick. The "bad design" is all people were talking about.
Have you been pondering the horse?
Destiny twitter today pic.twitter.com/MnBg9P1ELy— Brendan's Resolve (Adept) (@Brrunt) December 2, 2021
I am definitely enjoying Xur's game show.
Asking someone what an NFT is
Babe what’s an NFT ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/Yoc3bhwf6d— Sahib Singh (@sahibcantsingh) December 3, 2021
Sounds like a filename to me.
Making clay things
When you make aalittle thing with clay be proud pic.twitter.com/lFo3I2CR54— Simon (@MalkyDungeon) December 3, 2021
This would make your ancestors extremely proud.
GoldenEye 007 music slaps
Goldeneye 007 pause music had no business going so hard, but I’m glad it did. pic.twitter.com/y6pZSq5SS7— Genna Bain ♡ (@GennaBain) December 3, 2021
Even the pause screen is a banger.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! It's summer time now, so it's getting a bit too hot for snuggles. But he still wants the pats!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - December 7, 2021