Evening Reading - November 23, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The first Shacknews app is Shackpets!

Download the app, upload photos of your pet, and start challenging other pets. Think your pet is the cutest? Now you can put that theory to the test.

Shackpets is officially here! 🐶🐱✨



This mobile app allows you to share photos of your pets and go head to head in the Ultimate Battle for cuteness!#Shackpets is available on iOS & Android devices today!



Android: https://t.co/O2KxzXOeMi

iOS: https://t.co/O2KxzXOeMi pic.twitter.com/UOCASbban8 — shackpets (@shackpets) November 24, 2021

Don't have a pet? Then just enjoy looking at cute animals. It's the perfect way to unwind after a tough day.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be an Evening Reading with Sam Chandler if we didn't watch a bit of sudoku together. It seems as if Simon has a rather good time solving this challenging puzzle.

Dunkey compares Halo Infinite and Splitgate

Both are very good. Which one will you play more?

A quick look at the weapons in Halo Infinite

There's plenty of nuance to the weapons and a bit to learn.

Hold onto the feets

Do you know where else you can look at cute photos of cats? Shackpets.

I'd jump straight into this van

Me: No serial killer will ever lure me into their murder van. I' m too smart for that.



Murderer: pic.twitter.com/ThvagNDZvS — Patricia Correll (@Author_PCorrell) November 19, 2021

Could I please have a cup of tea while you drive? I've found a book I want to read.

The greatest heist

It's a new Halo game



try something you've never tried before 💚 pic.twitter.com/wciSuK8Zci — Josiah | NadeGod (@TheNadeGod) November 20, 2021

I think I might need to spend some time playing Big Team Battle.

An interesting take on landlords

'Landlords provide housing like scalpers provide concert tickets' is my new favorite analogy. — Gritty is the Way (@Gritty20202) November 20, 2021

What are your feelings on landlords?

Choose your orb

Which one would you like to ponder? I think I'd choose #9.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. You should now head on over and download Shackpets so you can see more of him! Make sure you throw him some votes too!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.