Explore the history of Xbox with the 20th Anniversary virtual museum Look back on past consoles and your own personal Xbox history in this new digital experience.

Both Xbox and the Halo franchise turn 20-years-old this year, and Microsoft has been celebrating with special events to commemorate the milestone. Thanks to a new experience, players will now have the opportunity to walk through a virtual museum and explore the history of Halo, Xbox, and their own personal history on the platform.

On the Xbox 20th Anniversary website, fans can access the Xbox Museum. In this digital living room, we see a table littered with all of the Xbox consoles, as well as games from the Halo and Gears franchise. These products serve as gateways to a handful of different virtual museums. In the Halo museum, we start with the launch of Combat Evolved in 2001 and then work our way up to present day. Along the journey we touch on milestone events such as the respective launches of comics, limited-edition consoles, and the various mainline and spin-off entries in the Halo franchise.

The separate museums for each Xbox console shows us the evolution of Microsoft’s gaming platforms from the original Xbox to the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. What players may be most fascinated by is the creation of their own personal Xbox museum. This chronicles all of the details of what players have done on Xbox consoles, including their first login date, as well as their most-played game of all time. Players can also see the first game played on every platform, as well as the first achievement they earned. If you’ve been on Xbox across generations, the museum breaks down your stats by different consoles as well.

The 20th Anniversary Xbox museums are a neat way to reflect on how far Xbox and its key franchises have come over the last couple of decades. Did you get a chance to check out your own personal museum? Let us know what you thought in the Chatty replies below.