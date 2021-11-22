Activision Blizzard's Board of Directors creates new Workplace Responsibility Committee The new committee is committed to holding management responsible for the development of key performance indicators to measure accountability.

Activision Blizzard continues to trudge along, attempting to make improvements and meaningful change to its company culture. The latest initiative is the creation of a Workplace Responsibility Committee, which will oversee the company’s implementation of its new policies aimed at stamping out harassment and discrimination.

Bobby Kotick will need to provide the committee with information regarding how Activision Blizzard is ensuring accountability.

A new post was made on the Activision Blizzard Investor Relations site on November 22, 2021. The post highlights that the Board of Directors for Activision Blizzard have created a Workplace Responsibility Committee which will require the management, including Bobby Kotick as well as the Chief People Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, to provide the committee with “key performance indicators and/or other means to measure progress and ensure accountability.” The committee will then regularly brief the full Board.

The committee is initially comprised of two independent directors and is chaired by Dawn Ostroff and Reveta Bowers. Activision Blizzard is also looking to add a “new, diverse director” to the Board. The committee also has the power to “retain outside consultants” in a bid to assist in the work of the committee.

The post also notes that the Audit Committee has been informed and updated along the way, including the investigations of the EEOC and DFEH.

Creation of this latest committee follows several major players in the games industry speaking out against the harassment and discrimination that has been occurring at Activision Blizzard. The heads of Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo have all condemned Activision Blizzard in internal emails to all levels of their business. There have also been over 1,600 employees who have signed a petition requesting Bobby Kotick to resign.

Keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on what’s happening at Activision Blizzard.