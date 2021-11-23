New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Panda Global teases GameCube-style 'Panda Controller' in upcoming Kickstarter

PG is repping its upcoming Panda Controller as 'the last controller you'll ever need.'
TJ Denzer
1

Panda Global is one of the most active fighting game esports organizations in the scene right now, and there are a lot of signs it’s about to get even more so. PG already has a lot of talented players competing, runs the PGR stats pages of player rankings in games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and is even about to help Nintendo launch its first-ever North American Smash Bros. tournament circuit. Most recently, it also just teased a new controller it will be putting on Kickstarter at the start of December.

Panda Global teased the launch of the “Panda Controller” KickStarter on its Twitter and in an accompanying page on the Panda Global website on November 23, 2021. According to the teases, Panda Global is building a new controller for its PG Hardware line (which previously included a GameCube controller adaptor for the Nintendo Switch). Repping it as “the last controller you will ever need,” Panda Global’s upcoming Panda Controller looks like a GameCube-style gamepad. That said, based on Panda’s association with Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate, that could mean it’s a controller that can be used to play Melee on the old GameCube set-up and perhaps switch to a wired or wireless mode for Nintendo Switch.

Whatever the Panda Controller ends up being (beyond obviously a controller), Panda Global is set to launch a Kickstarter for it on December 1, 2021, which is an interesting decision. Keep in mind, Panda Global is also set to assist Nintendo in launching a the first-ever Nintendo licensed North American Super Smash Bros. tournament circuit, which will include Smash Bros. Ultimate and Smash Bros. Melee. It’s also revitalizing the PG Stats pages where the PGR player rankings are now hosted.

With this upcoming Panda Controller now set to get a Kickstarter, we’re sure to get fresh details on what’s makes it the “last controller [we’ll] ever need” soon. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further details.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

